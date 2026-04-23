New Mexico HS Football 2026 Schedule Breakdown: Albuquerque Bulldogs

We continue our 2026 New Mexico high school football preseason schedule breakdowns—one of NMPreps’ most anticipated series each year. With the season still months away, this is where we begin to identify contenders, sleepers, and teams looking to take the next step through our Best and Worst Case Scenario lens.

The Albuquerque Bulldogs enter the 2026 season coming off a solid 5-5 campaign (3-4 District 2-6A) in 2025, showing they can compete in stretches but still searching for consistency against top-tier teams. They were especially strong on the road (4-2), but struggled to close the year, dropping their final two games.

Now moving forward, the 2026 schedule presents a familiar challenge—winnable games early, followed by a brutal district slate where the margin for error is razor thin.

2026 Schedule Outlook

Opponent Game Status Win % Projection vs Valley Favorite 66% W, 30-21 @ Eldorado Coin Flip 48% L, 21-19 vs Highland Favorite 71% W, 35-20 @ Sandia* Underdog 33% L, 43-22 — Open — — — — vs La Cueva* Underdog 4% L, 48-7 @ Farmington* Underdog 28% L, 28-20 vs Atrisco Heritage* Favorite 71% W, 34-17 @ Rio Rancho* Underdog 7% L, 50-10 @ Cleveland* Underdog 1% L, 56-6 vs West Mesa* Coin Flip 59% W, 14-13

*Denotes District game

Note: Coin Flip (40–60%), Underdog (<39%), Favorite (>61%)

Best Case Scenario: 5-5 Overall, 2-5 District 1-6A

If Albuquerque takes care of business in their favorable matchup,, Valley, Highland, Atrisco Heritage, and wins the coin flip against West Mesa, they’re already at four wins. Flipping one of the toss-up games like Eldorado (like they did in 2025) or pulling a mild upset somewhere in district could get them to five. That would mirror last year’s success and show continued stability under this program.

Worst Case Scenario: 3-7 Overall, 1-6 District 1-6A

If the Bulldogs struggle again in tight games and drop both coin flips (Eldorado, West Mesa), the record could slide quickly. The district portion is unforgiving with heavyweights like La Cueva, Rio Rancho, and Cleveland, leaving very little room for error. In that case, they’re looking at a step back toward the lower tier of the district standings.

Final Prediction: 4-6 Overall, 2-5 District 1-6A

Albuquerque feels like a middle-tier 6A team once again. They have enough to win the games they should and stay competitive in others, but the schedule doesn’t offer many upset opportunities. Expect a similar outcome to 2025—competitive, but hovering just below the playoff line.

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2026 Best & Worst Case Scenario

Carlsbad Cavemen

Eldorado Eagles

Estancia Bears

Gallup Bengals

Pojoaque Valley Elks

Santa Fe Demons