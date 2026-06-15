New Mexico HS Football 2026 Schedule Breakdown: Tularosa Wildcats

We continue our 2026 New Mexico high school football preseason schedule breakdowns—one of NMPreps’ most anticipated series each year. With the season still months away, this is where we begin to identify contenders, sleepers, and teams looking to take the next step through our Best and Worst Case Scenario lens.

New Era in Tularosa

The Tularosa Wildcats enter 2026 looking for a fresh start after a 2-9 season and an 0-4 district finish in 2025. Longtime assistant Chance Coates takes over as head coach, bringing continuity and optimism to a program searching for its footing. Just as importantly, the Wildcats avoid having to navigate through Texico and Eunice, the two dominant forces in 2A football over the past several seasons.

For a team that ended last year on a six-game losing streak, the new district alignment may have come at the perfect time.

2026 Schedule Outlook

DATE OPPONENT WIN % Status Aug. 21 vs Hot Springs 38% Underdog Aug. 28 @ Ruidoso 40% Coin Flip Sept. 4 vs Hatch 52% Coin Flip Sept. 11 @ McCurdy 66% Favorite Sept. 18 vs Laguna-Acoma (Homecoming) 71% Favorite Sept. 25 vs Tucumcari 48% Coin Flip Oct. 2 @ Estancia* 51% Coin Flip Oct. 9 Bye Week — — Oct. 16 vs Capitan* 70% Favorite Oct. 23 vs Legacy Academy* 44% Coin Flip Oct. 30 @ Cobre* 51% Coin Flip

* District Game

Note: Coin Flip (40–60%), Underdog (<39%), Favorite (>61%)

Best Case Scenario: 7-3 Overall, 4-0 District

The ceiling is significantly higher than last year’s record suggests. If Tularosa wins every game in which they enter as favorites and flips most of the toss-up contests, the Wildcats could find themselves undefeated in district play. Avoiding Texico and Eunice opens the door for a dramatic turnaround, and a seven-win season would immediately establish Chance Coates as one of the state’s rising coaches.

Worst Case Scenario: 2-8 Overall, 1-3 District

A coaching transition still comes with growing pains. If the Wildcats struggle in the numerous coin flip games on their schedule, the losses could pile up despite the more favorable district draw. Another difficult season remains possible if Tularosa cannot learn how to finish close games and develop consistency week to week.

NMPreps Prediction: 5-5 Overall, 2-2 District

The Wildcats should be improved in 2026. Coates inherits a program hungry for a fresh start, and the schedule provides more opportunities than Tularosa has had in recent years. While several games could go either way, reaching the .500 mark would represent meaningful progress and provide momentum heading into the future.

Bottom Line

Tularosa may not be ready to challenge for a state championship just yet, but the Wildcats finally have a realistic path back toward respectability. A new coach, a friendlier district, and a slate filled with winnable games make this one of the more intriguing turnaround candidates in Class 2A heading into 2026.

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Comment: Are the Wildcats a title contender in 2026?

2026 Best & Worst Case Scenarios

Albuquerque Bulldogs

Atrisco Heritage Jaguars

Bernalillo Spartans

Carlsbad Cavemen

Eldorado Eagles

Estancia Bears

Gallup Bengals

Piedra Vista Panthers

Pojoaque Valley Elks

Santa Fe Demons

More: 2026 Schedules

2026 Player Rankings

Rankings: Running Backs

Rankings: Receivers

Rankings: EDGE

Rankings: Linebackers

Rankings: Quarterbacks

Rankings: Class of 2027

Rankings: Class of 2028

Rankings: Class of 2029

Rankings: Class of 2030

2026 NMPreps Preseason Rankings & Previews

No. 73: Estancia Bears

No. 74: Gallup Bengals

No. 75: Tucumcari Rattlers

No. 76: Rio Grande Ravens

No. 77: Wingate Bears

No. 78: Tohatchi Cougars

No. 79: Cobre Indians

No. 80: McCurdy Bobcats

No. 81: Socorro Warriors

No. 82: Santa Fe Indian Braves

No. 83: Crownpoint Eagles

No. 84: Laguna-Acoma Hawks

No. 85: Cuba Rams

No. 86: Zuni Thunderbirds

No. 87: Shiprock Chieftains

No. 88: Capitan Tigers

No. 89: Newcomb Skyhawks