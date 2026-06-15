New Mexico HS Football 2026 Schedule Breakdown: Tularosa Wildcats
We continue our 2026 New Mexico high school football preseason schedule breakdowns—one of NMPreps’ most anticipated series each year. With the season still months away, this is where we begin to identify contenders, sleepers, and teams looking to take the next step through our Best and Worst Case Scenario lens.
New Era in Tularosa
The Tularosa Wildcats enter 2026 looking for a fresh start after a 2-9 season and an 0-4 district finish in 2025. Longtime assistant Chance Coates takes over as head coach, bringing continuity and optimism to a program searching for its footing. Just as importantly, the Wildcats avoid having to navigate through Texico and Eunice, the two dominant forces in 2A football over the past several seasons.
For a team that ended last year on a six-game losing streak, the new district alignment may have come at the perfect time.
2026 Schedule Outlook
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|WIN %
|Status
|Aug. 21
|vs Hot Springs
|38%
|Underdog
|Aug. 28
|@ Ruidoso
|40%
|Coin Flip
|Sept. 4
|vs Hatch
|52%
|Coin Flip
|Sept. 11
|@ McCurdy
|66%
|Favorite
|Sept. 18
|vs Laguna-Acoma (Homecoming)
|71%
|Favorite
|Sept. 25
|vs Tucumcari
|48%
|Coin Flip
|Oct. 2
|@ Estancia*
|51%
|Coin Flip
|Oct. 9
|Bye Week
|—
|—
|Oct. 16
|vs Capitan*
|70%
|Favorite
|Oct. 23
|vs Legacy Academy*
|44%
|Coin Flip
|Oct. 30
|@ Cobre*
|51%
|Coin Flip
* District Game
Note: Coin Flip (40–60%), Underdog (<39%), Favorite (>61%)
Best Case Scenario: 7-3 Overall, 4-0 District
The ceiling is significantly higher than last year’s record suggests. If Tularosa wins every game in which they enter as favorites and flips most of the toss-up contests, the Wildcats could find themselves undefeated in district play. Avoiding Texico and Eunice opens the door for a dramatic turnaround, and a seven-win season would immediately establish Chance Coates as one of the state’s rising coaches.
Worst Case Scenario: 2-8 Overall, 1-3 District
A coaching transition still comes with growing pains. If the Wildcats struggle in the numerous coin flip games on their schedule, the losses could pile up despite the more favorable district draw. Another difficult season remains possible if Tularosa cannot learn how to finish close games and develop consistency week to week.
NMPreps Prediction: 5-5 Overall, 2-2 District
The Wildcats should be improved in 2026. Coates inherits a program hungry for a fresh start, and the schedule provides more opportunities than Tularosa has had in recent years. While several games could go either way, reaching the .500 mark would represent meaningful progress and provide momentum heading into the future.
Bottom Line
Tularosa may not be ready to challenge for a state championship just yet, but the Wildcats finally have a realistic path back toward respectability. A new coach, a friendlier district, and a slate filled with winnable games make this one of the more intriguing turnaround candidates in Class 2A heading into 2026.
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Comment: Are the Wildcats a title contender in 2026?
2026 Best & Worst Case Scenarios
Albuquerque Bulldogs
Atrisco Heritage Jaguars
Bernalillo Spartans
Carlsbad Cavemen
Eldorado Eagles
Estancia Bears
Gallup Bengals
Piedra Vista Panthers
Pojoaque Valley Elks
Santa Fe Demons
More: 2026 Schedules
2026 Player Rankings
Rankings: Running Backs
Rankings: Receivers
Rankings: EDGE
Rankings: Linebackers
Rankings: Quarterbacks
Rankings: Class of 2027
Rankings: Class of 2028
Rankings: Class of 2029
Rankings: Class of 2030
2026 NMPreps Preseason Rankings & Previews
No. 73: Estancia Bears
No. 74: Gallup Bengals
No. 75: Tucumcari Rattlers
No. 76: Rio Grande Ravens
No. 77: Wingate Bears
No. 78: Tohatchi Cougars
No. 79: Cobre Indians
No. 80: McCurdy Bobcats
No. 81: Socorro Warriors
No. 82: Santa Fe Indian Braves
No. 83: Crownpoint Eagles
No. 84: Laguna-Acoma Hawks
No. 85: Cuba Rams
No. 86: Zuni Thunderbirds
No. 87: Shiprock Chieftains
No. 88: Capitan Tigers
No. 89: Newcomb Skyhawks