New Mexico Mr. Football Finalists Announced: Voting Now Open

Today, NMPreps officially opens voting for the New Mexico Mr. Football Award, honoring the top overall player in New Mexico high school football for the 2025 season. Voting will remain open for the next seven days.

Widely regarded as the Heisman Trophy of New Mexico high school football, the Mr. Football Award represents the highest individual honor in the state. The award recognizes not only elite statistical production, but also impact, leadership, versatility, and championship-level performance.

Below are the six finalists for this year’s award.

Jordan Hatch, QB, Cleveland HS (2026)

Hatch once again delivered a championship-caliber season, throwing for 2,896 yards and 40 touchdowns while leading Cleveland to a 12-1 record and the Class 6A state championship. Already a former Mr. Football winner, Hatch continued to separate himself as one of the most consistent and efficient quarterbacks in New Mexico history.

Hayes Baum, LB/ATH, Cibola HS (2026)

One of the most complete players in the state, Baum dominated on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he recorded 116 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, seven quarterback hurries, and two interceptions. Offensively, he added 653 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns, along with 238 passing yards, showcasing rare versatility at the highest level.

Manual “Peanut” Chavarria, QB, Bloomfield HS (2026)

Chavarria led the state in passing yards with 3,577 and accounted for 53 passing touchdowns, guiding Bloomfield to a 12-1 record and the Class 4A state championship. His command of the offense and ability to deliver in high-pressure moments defined one of the most prolific quarterback seasons of the year.

Daniel Amaro, RB, Las Cruces HS (2026)

Amaro powered one of the most explosive offenses in the state, rushing for 1,927 yards and an eye-popping 42 touchdowns. His production helped Las Cruces finish 12-1 and earn a Class 6A runner-up finish, cementing Amaro as one of the most dominant running backs in New Mexico football.

Ryan Hunt, DE, St. Michael’s (2027)

A generational defensive talent, Hunt led the state with 22.5 sacks while helping St. Michael’s complete a perfect 13-0 season and secure its third consecutive Class 3A state championship. Beyond his defensive impact, Hunt added 743 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 79 total tackles, 35 tackles for loss, one interception, and two caused turnovers.

Derrick Warren, QB, Artesia HS (2026)

Warren threw for 2,874 yards and 39 touchdowns, leading Artesia to a 12-1 record and the Class 5A state championship. His poise, arm strength, and efficiency were key drivers behind another title run for one of the state’s most storied programs.

2024: Jordan Hatch, QB, Cleveland HS

2023: Demarcus Thompson, DE/WR, Lovington HS

2022: Cayden Walton, RB, Raton HS

2021: Zachary Vigil, RB, Rio Rancho HS

2020: Luke Wysong, RB, Cleveland HS

2019: Dorian Lewis, RB, Cleveland HS

2018: Cade Manzanares, LB, Roswell HS

2017: Gavin Hardison, QB, Hobbs HS

2016: Josh Foley, RB, Rio Rancho HS

2015: Gabe Ortega, QB, Cleveland HS

2014: Easton Breure, QB, Rio Rancho HS

2013: JJ Granados, RB, Las Cruces HS

2012: Adam Lucero, QB, Aztec HS

2011: Cole Guatsche, QB, Cleveland HS

2010: Jacob Jameson, QB, Lovington HS

2009: Ronnie Daniels, RB, La Cueva HS

2008: Dante Caro, RB, Las Cruces HS

2007: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia HS

2006: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia HS