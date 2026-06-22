NMAA Member Schools Approve One-Time Transfer Rule, Ushering in New Era of High School Athletics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the most significant changes in New Mexico high school athletics history is officially on the way.

Beginning with the 2026-27 school year, student-athletes will be allowed one transfer during their high school career without losing athletic eligibility, following approval by New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) member schools in a referendum vote. The measure passed by a narrow 67-60 margin after previously receiving approval from both the NMAA Commission and Board of Directors.

Under the new bylaw, students making their first transfer will be immediately eligible to compete at the varsity level at their new school, provided all other eligibility requirements are met. Existing regulations involving home-school and charter-school participation, recruitment, and undue influence remain fully intact.

“This change reflects the membership’s desire to provide students and families with greater flexibility while maintaining the safeguards that protect the integrity of interscholastic activities,” said NMAA Executive Director Dusty Young. “The transfer process has been one of the most discussed topics among our schools in recent years, and this adjustment creates a pathway for students making their first transfer. At the same time, our recruitment, undue influence, and home school and charter school regulations remain firmly in place to ensure a fair and equitable competitive environment for all member schools.”

The decision represents a dramatic shift from previous NMAA transfer regulations. Under the former rule, student-athletes transferring schools after their initial enrollment choice generally faced a 365-day varsity ineligibility period unless they qualified for a hardship exception.

What the New Rule Means

The newly approved bylaw allows one penalty-free transfer with immediate eligibility during a student’s high school career. However, a second transfer will still carry significant consequences. Athletes making a second or subsequent transfer will generally face 365 days of varsity ineligibility unless they qualify under one of several established hardship exceptions.

Those exceptions include:

Bona fide change of residence

First move from one parent to another

Placement in state custody

Death of a parent

Enrollment in a boarding school

Military deployment of a parent

Discontinuation of a sport program

Students who did not participate in a sport at their previous school

Other hardship circumstances outlined in the NMAA Handbook.

The NMAA emphasized that the rule is not intended to create unrestricted movement between schools. Recruitment and undue influence bylaws remain among the strongest enforcement tools available to the association.

Schools or coaches found guilty of recruiting student-athletes could face substantial penalties, including fines and athlete ineligibility. Students transferring as a result of recruiting violations could be declared ineligible for all sports for one calendar year.

Why the Change Happened

The transfer discussion has dominated conversations among administrators, coaches, and athletic directors across New Mexico for several years.

Young has repeatedly noted that changing family dynamics, increased school choice options, open enrollment policies, and growing legal challenges regarding eligibility decisions contributed to the push for reform.

“I think the foundational belief for high school athletics used to be you play where you live,” Young said in recent discussions surrounding the proposal. “Things have changed.”

Supporters argue the change modernizes New Mexico’s eligibility structure while reducing the number of complicated hardship appeals and legal disputes that have increasingly become part of the transfer process.

Other Section 6 Changes

The one-time transfer provision was part of a broader package of revisions to Section 6 of the NMAA Handbook governing student eligibility. The updates include clarifications and modifications involving transfer procedures, hardship waivers, enrollment requirements, foreign exchange students, specialized sports academies, and other eligibility-related policies. The complete list of approved Section 6 changes is available through the NMAA.

A New Era Begins

Whether the change ultimately strengthens opportunities for student-athletes or creates new competitive challenges remains to be seen.

What is certain is that beginning this fall, New Mexico joins a growing number of states moving toward greater transfer freedom for high school athletes while attempting to preserve protections against recruiting and competitive imbalance.

The 2026-27 school year will mark the beginning of a new era in New Mexico high school athletics—one that will likely be watched closely by coaches, administrators, parents, and student-athletes across the state.

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