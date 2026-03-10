No. 3 Albuquerque Academy Pulls Away From No. 11 Shiprock 63-44

Welcome to the NMAA 2026 New Mexico High School Girls Basketball State Tournament coverage on NMPreps.com. Throughout the tournament, NMPreps will provide game recaps shortly after the final buzzer, key moments, and standout performances from across the state.

More: 2026 New Mexico High School State Tournament Home

No. 3 Albuquerque Academy 63, No. 11 Shiprock 44

No. 3 Albuquerque Academy overcame an early injury to star guard Lilly Skarsgard and used its size and rebounding advantage to gradually pull away from No. 11 Shiprock Tuesday at The Pit. The Chieftains stayed within striking distance behind strong three-point shooting, but the Chargers controlled the glass and dominated the paint as the game wore on.

