Potential Farewell: Lobos, Aztecs Renew Rivalry in What Could Be SDSU’s Final PIT Visit

Alright… here we go again.

The San Diego State Aztecs roll into The Pit to face the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday…and while it might not technically the last time EVER, it is one of the final Mountain West chapters before SDSU heads to the Pac-12. Rivalries evolve. Conferences change. But this one? This one has history.

For those who go way back, remember when SDSU crowds weren’t exactly what they are now? I still remember the 90s when students were studying in the arena during games. That “show” used to be an afternoon special before it turned into sellouts and smoke machines. Funny how things change.

Now? It’s always a war.

San Diego State (19-8, 13-4 MWC) took the first meeting in January, 83-79. Miles Byrd had 21 in that one. They’re coming off an 89-72 win over Utah State with Reese Dixon-Waters dropping 20. The Aztecs score 79.3 per game and shoot nearly 48% – disciplined, physical, classic SDSU.

But this is The Pit.

New Mexico (21-7, 12-5 MWC) is 13-2 at home, averaging 80.6 per game, over 10 more than SDSU typically allows. Jake Hall leads the Lobos at 16 per night, Deyton Albury has been steady lately at 12 over his last 10 games, and Tomislav Buljan controls the glass at nearly 10 rebounds per game. UNM is second in the league in rebounding for a reason.

Last 10 games? Lobos are 7-3 scoring 80+ a night. SDSU is 6-4 allowing just 66.4 per game. Something’s gotta give.

We may despise them (lovingly, of course), but we’ll miss the edge this rivalry brings when it shifts to non-conference.

Prediction: It’s February. It’s The Pit. It’s personal. Lobos by 5.

