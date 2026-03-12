Rio Rancho Powers Past Volcano Vista and into 5A Title Game

Welcome to the NMAA 2026 New Mexico High School Girls Basketball State Tournament coverage on NMPreps.com.

Story by Anthony Johnson

Rio Rancho opened the game with a 9-3 burst and led 15-7 after one. The upset minded Hawks of Volcano Vista responded in the second, opening with a 12-3 run to take a 19-18 lead with 4:30. Daysia Jack ended the run with a three following a timeout and putting the Rams back on top. The lead seesawed back and forth as we headed towards the halftime buzzer and Jack hit her third triple of the quarter just before the buzzer rang out and put Rio Rancho ahead 29-26. A cold shooting third quarter doomed Volcano Vista upset chance, as the Hawks went just 1-8 from the field in the period and Rio Rancho took full advantage. The Rams outscored Volcano Vista 20-7 in the quarter to take a 49-33 lead into the fourth and ultimately winning by the final margin of 62-45.

With the win, Rio Rancho now takes on #1 Hobbs on Saturday afternoon for the 5A championship.

Top Performers:



Rio Rancho

Madi Martinez – 23 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Daysia Jack – 14 points and 5 rebounds

Larissa Martinez – 10 points and 4 rebounds

Volcano Vista

Jalysa Hines – 13 points and 6 rebounds

Zoey Loretto – 9 points and 6 rebounds

Janessa Botello – 8 points