Rio Rancho Powers Past Volcano Vista and into 5A Title Game
Welcome to the NMAA 2026 New Mexico High School Girls Basketball State Tournament coverage on NMPreps.com.
Story by Anthony Johnson
Rio Rancho opened the game with a 9-3 burst and led 15-7 after one. The upset minded Hawks of Volcano Vista responded in the second, opening with a 12-3 run to take a 19-18 lead with 4:30. Daysia Jack ended the run with a three following a timeout and putting the Rams back on top. The lead seesawed back and forth as we headed towards the halftime buzzer and Jack hit her third triple of the quarter just before the buzzer rang out and put Rio Rancho ahead 29-26. A cold shooting third quarter doomed Volcano Vista upset chance, as the Hawks went just 1-8 from the field in the period and Rio Rancho took full advantage. The Rams outscored Volcano Vista 20-7 in the quarter to take a 49-33 lead into the fourth and ultimately winning by the final margin of 62-45.
With the win, Rio Rancho now takes on #1 Hobbs on Saturday afternoon for the 5A championship.
Continue: For More on the Game
Top Performers:
Rio Rancho
Madi Martinez – 23 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
Daysia Jack – 14 points and 5 rebounds
Larissa Martinez – 10 points and 4 rebounds
Volcano Vista
Jalysa Hines – 13 points and 6 rebounds
Zoey Loretto – 9 points and 6 rebounds
Janessa Botello – 8 points