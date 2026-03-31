The Race for New Mexico’s Best: Mr. & Miss Basketball Finalists Announced

The race to crown the most valuable high school basketball player in the state of New Mexico is officially on.

With the 2026 season now in the books, the finalists for New Mexico Mr. and Miss Basketball have been unveiled, highlighting elite production, championship impact, and season-long consistency across every classification. From state champions to statistical standouts, this year’s ballot reflects one of the deepest pools of talent in recent memory.

Now, the decision shifts to the public: who was truly the most valuable player in New Mexico this season?

Miss Basketball Finalists Breakdown

This year’s Miss Basketball race is loaded with high-level guards, versatile scorers, and players who carried their teams deep into March.

At the forefront are two players from state champion Hobbs—Xoey Ross and Kacelynn Muniez—who powered one of the most dominant teams in the state. Their ability to impact winning at the highest level will weigh heavily with voters.

Jordyn Dyer of La Cueva and Abby Pavia of Albuquerque headline the statistical leaders, each averaging 21 points per game, with Pavia adding elite two-way production (8 rebounds, 4 steals per game). Meanwhile, Ceanna McKines of Mayfield put together one of the most explosive scoring seasons in the state at 26 points per game.

Players like Kaiyah Benally (Sandia), Jaylsa Hines (Volcano Vista), and Allyson Tsosie (Kirtland Central) brought balance and consistency to their programs, while Madi Martinez helped guide Rio Rancho to a 5A runner-up finish—another key factor in the “value” conversation.

Rounding out the field, Lily Skarsgard of Albuquerque Academy represents one of the state’s top all-around performers on a perennial contender.

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Mr. Basketball Finalists Breakdown

On the boys side, the field is equally competitive, featuring a blend of high-major talent, stat-sheet stuffers, and proven winners.

David Lunn of Volcano Vista and Remy Albrecht of Cleveland headline the metro powerhouses, both playing key roles on top-tier programs. Meanwhile, Braylon Vega of Artesia continues to build his reputation as one of the most impactful players in the state regardless of classification.

Statistically, few can match the production of Hayden Bruhn (Logan), who averaged a double-double at 22 points and 10 rebounds per game, or Zavin Guck (Cobre), who filled up every column with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals per contest.

Nico Sanchez (Highland) and Jett Curtis (Texico) provided consistent scoring punch for their teams, while Kamal Stith (St. Michael’s) adds another dynamic playmaker into the mix. All three are state champions from 4A, 2A, and 3A.

Then there’s Isaiah Brown of Sandia—arguably the most complete stat-line player in the field—averaging 15 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 6 steals per game, showcasing elite two-way versatility and playmaking ability.

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