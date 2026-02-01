Skip to main content
Join Now
NMPreps

UNM Takes Care of Business at San Jose State, 90-80

kZoAUGAx_400x400 (1)by: J Grine7 hours agonmpreps

Saturday | Provident Credit Union Event Center

No letdown. No slip-up. Just a road win when it mattered.

The Lobos handled San Jose State 90–80 on Saturday to finish a perfect two-game road trip and move into a share of first place in the Mountain West. New Mexico improves to 18-4 overall and 9-2 in league play, leading wire to wire in a game that was closer than the flow suggested.

Jake Hall was the story. The freshman poured in a career-high 27 points, knocked down seven threes, and closed the door late with five points in the final 90 seconds. Calm, confident, and clutch.

Tomislav Buljan delivered yet another steady night inside with 17 points and 10 rebounds for his latest double-double. Deyton Albury added 14 points and five assists before fouling out, while Uriah Tenette came alive after halftime, scoring all 14 of his points in the second half.

San Jose State made shots (11 threes) and hung around, but UNM never trailed. The Lobos stayed composed, limited mistakes, and answered every push.

Mission accomplished — now it’s back to The Pit with first place on the line.

Join the spot for New Mexico Lobos basketball

Comment Here

Favorite Lobos of All-Time

Mountain West Standings (After Saturday)

SchoolMWPCTOverallPCTStreak
Utah State9-2.81818-3.857W3
New Mexico9-2.81818-4.818W4
San Diego State9-2.81815-6.714L1
Nevada8-3.72716-6.727W2
Grand Canyon7-3.70014-7.667W1
UNLV5-5.50010-11.476L3
Boise State5-6.45513-9.591L1
Fresno State4-6.40010-11.476W1
Wyoming4-7.36413-9.591W1
Colorado State3-8.27312-10.545L3
San José State1-10.0916-16.273L5
Air Force0-10.0003-18.143L14