UNM Takes Care of Business at San Jose State, 90-80

No letdown. No slip-up. Just a road win when it mattered.

The Lobos handled San Jose State 90–80 on Saturday to finish a perfect two-game road trip and move into a share of first place in the Mountain West. New Mexico improves to 18-4 overall and 9-2 in league play, leading wire to wire in a game that was closer than the flow suggested.

Jake Hall was the story. The freshman poured in a career-high 27 points, knocked down seven threes, and closed the door late with five points in the final 90 seconds. Calm, confident, and clutch.

Tomislav Buljan delivered yet another steady night inside with 17 points and 10 rebounds for his latest double-double. Deyton Albury added 14 points and five assists before fouling out, while Uriah Tenette came alive after halftime, scoring all 14 of his points in the second half.

San Jose State made shots (11 threes) and hung around, but UNM never trailed. The Lobos stayed composed, limited mistakes, and answered every push.

Mission accomplished — now it’s back to The Pit with first place on the line.

Mountain West Standings (After Saturday)