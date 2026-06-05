NorCal Baseball Playoff Recap I Semifinals

Valley Christian ended De La Salle’s home playoff winning streak, Elk Grove’s offense has late game heroics again and Roseville continues to dominate on the mound.

Division I

#4 Valley Christian beat #1 De La Salle 3-0: Make it four straight shutouts for the Warriors as they blanked the Spartans 3-0 to reach the NorCal finals. Senior Gabe Felix went 6.1 innings working around seven hits while senior Alex Kim got the final two outs via strikeout. Senior Alex Moutzouridis also had a home run for Valley Christian. De La Salle sophomore Jacob Gray had two hits for De La Salle, which put two runners on in the seventh inning.

#2 Elk Grove beat #7 Granada 11-7: The Elk Grove offense came through in the late innings again to reach their first Division I NorCal final. The Thundering Herd scored five runs in the sixth spearheaded by a three run homer from Chase Groves. Senior Brady Ramirez threw 2.2 shutout innings to close out the game. Junior Colton Rieke and sophomore Max Rocheleau each had two RBI for the Matadors.

Division II

#8 Mitty beat #4 Rodriguez 3-2: Mitty scored the game winning run in the top of the eighth after two walks and an error. In total, the teams combined for eight hits as Mitty’s Gabe Lopez and Rodriguez’s Justin Gregory both threw well.

#2 Franklin beat #3 Los Gatos 7-6: Easton Fernald, who had four hits and three runs scored, came across on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eights to complete the Wildcats’ comeback. Franklin scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extras. Kyle Timmons didn’t give up a run over the final 3.1 innings. Los Gatos standout Even Williams struck out six hitters in five innings and gave up four unearned runs. Senior Brady Simon had a triple and two RBI.

Division III

#1 Roseville beat #5 Wheatland 4-0: Junior Ethan Gustus struck out 14 batters over six innings and sophomore Bejamine Jordan added a home run as the Tigers ran their win streak to 13 games. Wheatland sophomore Jaxon Becker struck out eight in six innings.

#2 Menlo beat #3 Alameda 2-1: Sophomores Liam Widner and Reid Plamondon combined on a five hitter to send the Knights back to a NorCal final a year after they won the Division IV title. Alameda junior Sam Berger went the full six innings for the Hornets.

Division IV

#1 Half Moon Bay beat #4 West Valley 10-0

#2 Livermore beat #3 Immanuel 13-5

Division V

#1 Minarets beat #4 Roosevelt 5-4

#3 Pacific Grove beat #2 Skyline 9-3