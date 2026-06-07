NorCal Baseball Playoffs I Championship Saturday

Valley Christian was dominant in finishing off the DivisIon I playoffs while Franklin and Roseville claimed titles for the Sac-Joaquin Section. Also, Minarets and Pacific Grove played the most wild game of the year on Championship Saturday.

Division I: Valley Christian beat Elk Grove 12-0

The Warriors scored six runs in the top of the first inning en route to a dominating NorCal final performance. Chase Vong had four RBI and Nathan Choi and Hilbert Chen each drove two runs. Rahul Patel and Alex Kim combined for the fifth straight shutout for Valley Christian. Chase Groves had both of the hits for the Thundering Herd.

Division II: Franklin beat Mitty 5-1

Franklin’s David Hernandez tossed a complete game and Kyle Timmons had three RBI as the Wildcats won the program’s first NorCal title. Andrew Flores and Dylan Minnatee each scored two runs. Mitty’s Elijah Koernung and Kelen Johnson had two hits apiece for the Monarchs.

Division III: Roseville beat Menlo 4-2

The Tigers got home runs from Preston Cubbler, Benjamin Jordan and Ashton Chang to cap off a strong postseason run. Chang also pitched 2.2 innings in picking up the win. Menlo’s Reid Plamondon struck out seven batters in pitching the final 4.1 innings.

Division IV: Half Moon Bay beat Livermore 2-0

Kai Kung and Paxton Holden combined on a four hitter with 10 strikeouts and Riley Jackson had a home run, double, single and two runs scored for the Cougars. Jackson scored on a sacrifice fly in the first inning and on his homer in the fifth inning.

Division V: Minarets beat Pacific Grove 21-20

You didn’t misread that score. Minarets got out to a 13-0 lead, scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and won it in the eighth. Pacific Grove scored 16 straight runs after going down 13-0 and scored one in the top of the eighth before giving up two runs.