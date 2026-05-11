NorCal Baseball Top 20: Favorites advance in SJS Playoffs

The Top 15 teams remained the same with St. Mary’s-Stockton, Franklin-Elk Grove and McClatchy all reaching the SJS Division I semifinals.

1. De La Salle 15-4

2. Elk Grove 24-6

3. St. Mary’s-Stockton 24-5

4. St. Francis-Mountain View 22-3

5. Clayton Valley Charter 19-3

6. Valley Christian-San Jose 16-8

7. Serra 17-7

8. Redwood 21-2-1

9. College Park 18-4

10. St. Ignatius 15-8

11. Soquel 19-3

12. Bellarmine 19-5

13. Los Gatos 22-3

14. Franklin-Elk Grove 20-8-1

15. McClatchy 26-4

16. Jesuit 19-11

17. Liberty 15-7

18. Rodriguez 22-7

19. Rio Americano 24-6

20. Granada 15-8