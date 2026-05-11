NorCal Baseball Top 20: Favorites advance in SJS Playoffs
The Top 15 teams remained the same with St. Mary’s-Stockton, Franklin-Elk Grove and McClatchy all reaching the SJS Division I semifinals.
1. De La Salle 15-4
2. Elk Grove 24-6
3. St. Mary’s-Stockton 24-5
4. St. Francis-Mountain View 22-3
5. Clayton Valley Charter 19-3
6. Valley Christian-San Jose 16-8
7. Serra 17-7
8. Redwood 21-2-1
9. College Park 18-4
10. St. Ignatius 15-8
11. Soquel 19-3
12. Bellarmine 19-5
13. Los Gatos 22-3
14. Franklin-Elk Grove 20-8-1
15. McClatchy 26-4
16. Jesuit 19-11
17. Liberty 15-7
18. Rodriguez 22-7
19. Rio Americano 24-6
20. Granada 15-8