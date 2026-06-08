NorCal Baseball Top 20 I Final Rankings

Valley Christian navigated one of the region’s toughest section brackets (CCS Division I) and then the top NorCal bracket (Division I) with five shutouts in six games and outscored their opponents (four of which are in the NCP Top 9) 31-2. The dominating stretch to close the season vaulted the Warriors to the top spot in the final rankings.

Fellow NorCal Champions Franklin-Elk Grove (Division II) and Roseville (Division III) also make the final list to close out the 2025-2026 high school sports season.

1. Valley Christian-San Jose 23-9

2. De La Salle 23-5

3. Elk Grove 29-7

4. St. Mary’s-Stockton 27-7

5. Soquel 23-6

6. Granada 20-10

7. St. Francis-Mountain View 25-5

8. Franklin-Elk Grove 25-9-1

9. Los Gatos 26-5

10. Serra 17-10

11. St. Ignatius 17-9

12. Bellarmine 20-8

13. Mitty 20-12

14. Clayton Valley Charter 24-5

15. Redwood 24-5-1

16. McClatchy 26-6

17. Jesuit 19-13

18. Rodriguez 25-9

19. Rio Americano 27-7

20. Roseville 30-4