NorCal Baseball Top 20: Rams, Thundering Herd claim Section Titles
St. Mary’s-Stockton, Elk Grove, Rio Americano and Roseville were among the winners in the Sac-Joaquin Section this week. Also, Top 10 matchups are on tap in North Coast Section Division I and Central Coast Section Division I action.
1. De La Salle 20-4
2. Elk Grove 27-6
3. St. Mary’s-Stockton 27-6
4. St. Francis-Mountain View 25-3
5. Clayton Valley Charter 23-3
6. Valley Christian-San Jose 18-9
7. Serra 17-10
8. Soquel 22-4
9. St. Ignatius 17-9
10. Redwood 24-3-1
11. Franklin-Elk Grove 22-9-1
12. Los Gatos 25-3
13. Bellarmine 20-8
14. Granada 18-8
15. McClatchy 26-6
16. Jesuit 19-13
17. Rodriguez 24-8
18. Rio Americano 27-6
19. Novato 21-7
20. Roseville 27-4