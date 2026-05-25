NorCal Baseball Top 20: Rams, Thundering Herd claim Section Titles

St. Mary’s-Stockton, Elk Grove, Rio Americano and Roseville were among the winners in the Sac-Joaquin Section this week. Also, Top 10 matchups are on tap in North Coast Section Division I and Central Coast Section Division I action.

1. De La Salle 20-4

2. Elk Grove 27-6

3. St. Mary’s-Stockton 27-6

4. St. Francis-Mountain View 25-3

5. Clayton Valley Charter 23-3

6. Valley Christian-San Jose 18-9

7. Serra 17-10

8. Soquel 22-4

9. St. Ignatius 17-9

10. Redwood 24-3-1

11. Franklin-Elk Grove 22-9-1

12. Los Gatos 25-3

13. Bellarmine 20-8

14. Granada 18-8

15. McClatchy 26-6

16. Jesuit 19-13

17. Rodriguez 24-8

18. Rio Americano 27-6

19. Novato 21-7

20. Roseville 27-4