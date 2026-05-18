NorCal Baseball Top 20: Top 10 Matchup for SJS Division I Final
St. Mary’s-Stockton and Franklin-Elk Grove will meet in the SJS Division I final while Elk Grove and Rodriguez matchup in the Division II title game. Also, the NCS and CCS start their postseason action this week.
1. De La Salle 18-4
2. Elk Grove 26-6
3. St. Mary’s-Stockton 26-6
4. St. Francis-Mountain View 24-3
5. Clayton Valley Charter 21-3
6. Valley Christian-San Jose 17-9
7. Serra 17-9
8. St. Ignatius 17-8
9. Redwood 22-3-1
10. Franklin-Elk Grove 22-8-1
11. College Park 19-5
12. Soquel 21-4
13. Bellarmine 20-7
14. Los Gatos 24-3
15. McClatchy 26-6
16. Jesuit 19-13
17. Liberty 17-7
18. Rodriguez 24-7
19. Rio Americano 26-6
20. Granada 16-8