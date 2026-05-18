NorCal Baseball Top 20: Top 10 Matchup for SJS Division I Final

St. Mary’s-Stockton and Franklin-Elk Grove will meet in the SJS Division I final while Elk Grove and Rodriguez matchup in the Division II title game. Also, the NCS and CCS start their postseason action this week.

1. De La Salle 18-4

2. Elk Grove 26-6

3. St. Mary’s-Stockton 26-6

4. St. Francis-Mountain View 24-3

5. Clayton Valley Charter 21-3

6. Valley Christian-San Jose 17-9

7. Serra 17-9

8. St. Ignatius 17-8

9. Redwood 22-3-1

10. Franklin-Elk Grove 22-8-1

11. College Park 19-5

12. Soquel 21-4

13. Bellarmine 20-7

14. Los Gatos 24-3

15. McClatchy 26-6

16. Jesuit 19-13

17. Liberty 17-7

18. Rodriguez 24-7

19. Rio Americano 26-6

20. Granada 16-8