NorCal Boys Basketball Top 20: Salesian claims Open Division title

The Salesian Pride took the final No. 1 ranking after staging a second half comeback to win the NorCal Open Division title. The Folsom Bulldogs made a late push up after winning the NorCal Division I title and the Oakland Section put two teams in the final ranking.

1. Salesian 29-4

2. Riordan 28-2

3. Modesto Christian 27-7

4. St. Ignatius 25-5

5. Sheldon 27-6

6. Folsom 29-7

7. Clayton Valley Charter 27-5

8. De La Salle 24-8

9. Dougherty Valley 23-11

10. King’s Academy 26-5

11. Franklin-Elk Grove 28-5

12. Oakland 25-8

13. Mitty 17-11

14. Bellarmine 17-11

15. Marin Catholic 24-5

16. Moreau Catholic 23-6

17. Bishop O’Dowd 23-8

18. Oakland Tech 23-11

19. University 28-6

20. Amador Valley 21-13