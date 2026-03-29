NorCal Boys Basketball Top 20: Salesian claims Open Division title
The Salesian Pride took the final No. 1 ranking after staging a second half comeback to win the NorCal Open Division title. The Folsom Bulldogs made a late push up after winning the NorCal Division I title and the Oakland Section put two teams in the final ranking.
1. Salesian 29-4
2. Riordan 28-2
3. Modesto Christian 27-7
4. St. Ignatius 25-5
5. Sheldon 27-6
6. Folsom 29-7
7. Clayton Valley Charter 27-5
8. De La Salle 24-8
9. Dougherty Valley 23-11
10. King’s Academy 26-5
11. Franklin-Elk Grove 28-5
12. Oakland 25-8
13. Mitty 17-11
14. Bellarmine 17-11
15. Marin Catholic 24-5
16. Moreau Catholic 23-6
17. Bishop O’Dowd 23-8
18. Oakland Tech 23-11
19. University 28-6
20. Amador Valley 21-13