NorCal Girls Basketball Top 20: Final Rankings
Mitty was the wire-to-wire No. 1 team in Northern California, but fell short in the Open Division state finals. Also, St. Mary’s-Stockton regained supremacy in the Sac-Joaquin Section and Carondelet and San Ramon Valley played an epic four game slate in 2026.
1. Mitty 28-3
2. St. Mary’s-Stockton 25-3
3. San Ramon Valley 26-5
4. Carondelet 25-6
5. Priory 23-7
6. Riordan 18-9
7. Piedmont 22-5
8. St. Francis-Mountain View 22-8
9. St. Ignatius 20-9
10. Christian Brothers 27-6
11. Clayton Valley Charter 23-10
12. Bishop O’Dowd 17-11
13. Pinewood 21-7
14. Cardinal Newman 21-10
15. Antelope 25-6
16. Oakland Tech 21-11
17. Salesian 23-11
18. McClatchy 23-10
19. Folsom 21-8
20. Del Oro 25-7