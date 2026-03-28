NorCal Girls Basketball Top 20: Final Rankings

Mitty was the wire-to-wire No. 1 team in Northern California, but fell short in the Open Division state finals. Also, St. Mary’s-Stockton regained supremacy in the Sac-Joaquin Section and Carondelet and San Ramon Valley played an epic four game slate in 2026.

1. Mitty 28-3

2. St. Mary’s-Stockton 25-3

3. San Ramon Valley 26-5

4. Carondelet 25-6

5. Priory 23-7

6. Riordan 18-9

7. Piedmont 22-5

8. St. Francis-Mountain View 22-8

9. St. Ignatius 20-9

10. Christian Brothers 27-6

11. Clayton Valley Charter 23-10

12. Bishop O’Dowd 17-11

13. Pinewood 21-7

14. Cardinal Newman 21-10

15. Antelope 25-6

16. Oakland Tech 21-11

17. Salesian 23-11

18. McClatchy 23-10

19. Folsom 21-8

20. Del Oro 25-7