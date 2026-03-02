SJS Section Finals Recaps

Game Recaps are written by Paul Nunn

Boys Basketball Division I: Modesto Christian beat Sheldon 55-42

The Division 1 Boys Section Championship featured a highly anticipated matchup between Sheldon (27-5) and Modesto Christian (26-6), widely considered the two best teams in the section this season.

Modesto Christian entered the year with notable changes, as longtime assistant coach Chris Teevan stepped into the head coaching role and the program added standout transfer guard Siincere Hudson. Sheldon, ranked No. 1 in Sacramento throughout the season, was led by one of the section’s top scorers, Baron Sabir. This was the matchup everyone had been waiting for.

From the opening tip, Modesto Christian’s team defense set the tone. Their disciplined rotations and pressure forced Sheldon into difficult, contested shots throughout the night. Sheldon finished 13-for-49 from the field (26%) and 4-for-17 from three-point range, making it difficult to establish offensive rhythm.

Baron Sabir showed flashes while trying to keep Sheldon within reach, finishing with 14 points and three rebounds.

Modesto Christian countered with a balanced and efficient attack. Hudson led the way with 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists, impacting the game in nearly every category. Trevor Dickson added 12 points, and freshman big Patrick Somto contributed nine points and 11 rebounds, anchoring the paint and controlling the boards.

Division I Girls Basketball: St. Mary’s-Stockton beat McClatchy 65-48

In the Division 1 Girls Section Championship, two powerhouse programs faced off as St. Mary’s (25-2) took on defending section champion McClatchy (22-9).

St. Mary’s entered the matchup as the favorite and loaded with college-bound talent after an impressive regular season and playoff run. McClatchy, known for its strong program tradition and championship experience, came ready to compete and made it clear early that this would be a battle.

McClatchy was led by Daisy Throckmorton, who had an outstanding performance with 19 points, along with strong contributions from London Lee. However, the depth, experience, and scoring firepower of St. Mary’s ultimately proved to be too much.

With three players scoring in double figures, St. Mary’s showcased its balance and championship poise. The Rams were led by Aynya Hardy (21 points), Dylan Horton (18 points) and Kori Rogers (12 points and 6 rebounds)

Boys Basketball Division II: Destiny Christian beat Jesuit 45-41

The Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 Championship delivered exactly what you would expect on the biggest stage — intensity, defense, and a battle until the final buzzer.

Jesuit and Destiny Christian went toe-to-toe from the opening tip, trading baskets and matching each other possession for possession. The first quarter ended tied at 9–9, setting the tone for what would be a defensive showdown.

The second quarter showcased just how locked in both teams were defensively, as each team managed only two points in the period. Every possession was contested, every shot challenged, and every rebound fought for.

In the second half, Destiny Christian’s Myles Wiggins (11 points) brought the crowd to life with a powerful dunk that shifted the momentum in favor of the Lions. That energy boost proved critical, as Destiny Christian built a four-point lead and maintained control down the stretch.

Despite Jesuit continuing to battle in what was truly a back-and-forth contest, Destiny Christian held firm to secure the championship victory.

Boys Basketball Division IV: Natomas beat Venture Academy 60-48

The arena was rocking from tip-off. After losing to Natomas earlier in the season, Venture Academy came out focused and aggressive, and striking first. Natomas settled in behind freshman forward Marcus Harris, who scored seven straight points to swing momentum for a 16-12 lead.

Natomas began to separate with big-time shots from Manno Jenkins, who reached a new career milestone of scoring 2,000 points, and Jaylen Russell. The defensive intensity picked up, and Natomas went into halftime with a solid cushion of 33-23.

Venture Academy showed no quit. Guard Josiah Johnson caught fire, attacking and scoring in bunches. Alongside Jabril Lewis Muhammad, Venture chipped away at the deficit to trail just 38-35 after three quarters.

However, that would be as close as Venture would get. Natomas turned up the defensive pressure, and Manno Jenkins took over — controlling the boards, finishing through contact, and leading a decisive run.

Player of the Game

Manno Jenkins (Natomas): 20 Points, 13 Rebounds

Natomas:

Marcus Harris – 13 points, 9 rebounds

Jaylen Russell – 13 points

Venture Academy Leaders

Josiah Johnson – 17 points

Jeston Barnett – 11 points

Girls Basketball Division IV: West Campus beat Central Catholic 47-38

West Campus and Central Catholic opened the game with visible nerves, as both teams struggled to find their offensive rhythm early. West Campus shot 6-for-20 in the first half, while Central Catholic went 3-for-22 from the field.

Despite the slow start, West Campus established control behind dominant rebounding from Loismary Justice and balanced scoring from Naomi Johnson. With only eight players on their roster, West Campus showed composure and resilience, taking a 14-6 lead after the first quarter and extending it to 22-12 at halftime.

The second half was controlled by West Campus through smothering defense, strong team rebounding, and timely scoring. Naomi Johnson delivered in every key moment, finishing the game with 30 points and seven rebounds to earn Player of the Game honors.

West Campus:

Naomi Johnson – 30 points, 7 rebounds

Loismary Justice – 12 points, 19 rebounds

Central Catholic:

Samantha Nichols – 11 points, 7 rebounds

Marissa Garcia – 10 points, 6 rebounds