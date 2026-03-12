10 Cowboys punch tickets to the 2026 NCAA Tournament

TULSA, Okla. — When the lights came on inside the BOK Center this weekend, the expectation from Cowboy fans wasn’t simply that Oklahoma State would compete for the Big 12 title.

The expectation was domination.

Highlighted by eight finalists, these Cowboys entered Saturday night with the Big 12 Conference scoring record in sight, which they ended up narrowly missing by a single team point. There were numerous scenarios that would’ve accomplished the record-breaking performance, such as; Cody Merrill barely missing a major decision in the first round and a tech fall by Jax Forrest in the finals (he was one takedown short) or injured Zack Ryder being able to compete his entire bracket would have broken the old mark. Oklahoma State scored bonus points in 19 out of 38 matches, so it’s foolish to complain about missing out on the scoring record. The Cowboys accomplished the main goal of sending all 10 wrestlers to Cleveland for the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma State walked out of Tulsa with the Big 12 Team Championship, reinforcing its position as one of the most dangerous teams in the country heading into the NCAAs in Cleveland. The Cowboys controlled the tournament from the opening session, stacking bonus points from four Individual Champions, four runner-up medals, a third place medal, and an 8th place finish that was the result of injury defaulting out once 8th place was secured and an NCAA bid was secured (Ryder).

A Tournament Built on Depth

What stood out most for OSU wasn’t just the individual performances, it was the depth of the lineup.

Throughout the weekend, Cowboy wrestlers consistently advanced through the bracket and piled up team points. By the time Championship Saturday arrived, Oklahoma State had positioned itself firmly atop the leaderboard while sending every wrestler to the podium and punching all ten tickets to the NCAA Championships.

Meanwhile, Iowa State finished second after a strong weekend of its own, highlighted by individual champions Rocky Elam (197) and heavyweight Yonger Bastida.

Arizona State finished third with two Champs, Kaleb Larkin (157), Nicco Ruiz (165) and a runner-up in Kyler Larkin (133.)

Missouri rounded out the top tier with a fourth-place team finish and two champions of their own.

But the story of the weekend was the Cowboys’ consistency and dominance.

From the opening whistle Friday morning to the finals Saturday night, Oklahoma State wrestlers were constantly moving forward in the bracket sending nine to the semifinals and eight to the finals. *the lone Cowboy to miss the semis was Zach Ryder, who lost his quarterfinal match by injury default.*

A Crowd That Felt Like Home

The BOK Center once again proved to be friendly territory for the Cowboys.

Tulsa has long been a second home for Oklahoma State wrestling, and the Orange-heavy crowd brought plenty of energy throughout the weekend. Every takedown, every near fall, every advancement through the bracket drew thunder from the stands.

For a program built on tradition and expectation, it felt like a championship environment from the first session to the celebration.

The vigor the David Taylor era has brought to Cowboy Wrestling Nation is palpable.

Now the Focus Turns to Cleveland

With the Big 12 title secured, Oklahoma State now turns its attention to the NCAA Championships in Cleveland later this month.

And if the performance in Tulsa was any indication, the Cowboys will arrive with serious momentum.

They have:

A deep lineup

Multiple wrestlers capable of making NCAA Title runs

All 10 Wrestlers poised for podium runs

A scoring style built for tournament wrestling

Most importantly, they have a team that appears to be peaking at exactly the right time. For Cowboy wrestling, Big 12 Titles are important, but they’ll never be the final goal.

They’re stepping stones.

This weekend’s performance reinforced that the Cowboys are exactly where they want to be heading into the biggest tournament of the season.

Cowboy Weight-by-Weight Breakdown

Oklahoma State’s Championship effort was a true team performance, with wrestlers throughout the lineup contributing points and advancing through the bracket.

Here’s how each Cowboy performed in Tulsa.

125 – Troy Spratley 1st (3 bonus point wins)

Spratley set the tone for the Cowboys at the lightest weight.

The Oklahoma State junior wrestled with confidence throughout the tournament, attacking early and forcing opponents to defend constantly. His pace and re-attacks created separation in matches and gave the Cowboys valuable early points. Sparky piled up three major decisions en route to a clash with well known foe Stevo Poulin of Iowa State, which was a controlled, never in question decision to claim the title.

Spratley continues to look like a wrestler capable of making a serious push when the NCAA Championships arrive. He is 100% a challenger for that elusive National Title.

133 – Jax Forrest 1st (4 bonus point wins)

Freshman Jax Forrest continues to prove he belongs on the big stage and announced it in a big way with three tech falls and a major decision in the Finals. This performance earned him the Outstanding Wrestler award to go alongside his Big 12 Title. Jax firmly planted himself in the title discussion as a favorite and is a fan favorite.

141 – Sergio Vega 1st (2 bonus point wins)

Ole’ Gumby did it again! Vega brought steady, disciplined wrestling to the Cowboy lineup.

Competing in a weight class loaded with talent, Vega stayed composed throughout the tournament and navigated difficult matches with strong positional wrestling. His ability to manage scrambles and stay solid defensively helped Oklahoma State maintain momentum in the early rounds with two major decisions. His Finals match had the arena suspended with tension the entire time and his title might have been the loudest the arena got?

Vega entered the tournament without having given up a takedown, he enters Cleveland with that same moniker.

149 – Casey Swiderski 1st (1 bonus point win)

Swiderski’s weekend highlighted his physical style and relentless hand fighting.

The Cowboy used pressure and positioning to control ties and create scoring opportunities. Swiderski’s toughness helped him grind through matches and deliver key team points.

Swiderski’s finals win clinched the team title and put the 149 pound weight class on notice.

157 – Landon Robideau 2nd (2 bonus point wins)

Robideau showed flashes of his high-end potential throughout the weekend.

The Cowboy freshman wrestled aggressively and wasn’t afraid to open matches up offensively. His ability to score from multiple positions makes him one of the most exciting young wrestlers in the lineup. He tallied two major decisions before his slip up in the Finals.

165 – Dee Lockett 2nd (2 bonus point wins)

The Cowboy freshman wrestled with confidence, attacking legs and scrambling aggressively when matches opened up. His offensive instincts and athleticism make him a serious threat moving forward, he just has to unleash them.

The finals loss may have been exactly what Dee needed to take that step at Nationals.

174 – Alex Facundo 2nd (1 bonus point win)

Facundo brought veteran experience and composure to the middle of the lineup.

The Cowboy wrestled with patience and control, capitalizing on scoring opportunities and managing positions well in tight matches. His experience in high-level competition showed throughout the tournament.

He had a minor mistake that put him in danger for fours points of nearfall which just happened to be the margin of defeat. Other than that momentary lapse, he wrestled to win the title.

Alex is well within the discussion of having upset potential over #1 Levi Haines of Penn State.

184 – Zack Ryder 8th (1 bonus point win)

Ryder delivered one of the biggest heart, toughness and gritty performances of the weekend.

Re-injuring his shoulder in the quarterfinals, he gutted out a painful win to secure his ticket to Cleveland. The Big 12’s did not go as planned, but he dug deep and kept his real goal alive.

197 – Cody Merrill 3rd (1 bonus point win)

Merrill battled through one of the toughest, if not the toughest weight classes in the tournament. Hell, it was the toughest 197 bracket in the country in my opinion.

The Panda used his strength and positioning to compete with some of the nations most talented wrestlers. His gritty performance provided key placement points in a bracket filled with the nationally ranked talent.

Cody was another questionable call away from beating the third ranked guy in the nation, similar to his match earlier in the season to the second ranked Wrestler in the country. I expect Cody to shake up the bracket in Cleveland, he is going to upset somebody, book it!

Heavyweight – Konner Doucet 2nd (2 bonus point wins)

Closing out the lineup, Konner Doucet provided a solid anchor at heavyweight.

Doucet wrestled hard through every position, battling through difficult matches against some of the conference’s biggest athletes. His effort helped cap a complete team performance for Oklahoma State.

It was a large task in the finals, but Doucet knows what he has to do in Cleveland.

The David Taylor Standard

Conference championships are important in Stillwater — but they’re never the final goal.

They’re preparation.

With the Big 12 title secured, Oklahoma State now turns its focus toward the NCAA Championships in Cleveland, where the stakes are even higher and dreams are made or dashed.

If the Cowboys bring the same aggressive, bonus-point mentality they showed in Tulsa, the rest of the country may soon learn what Big 12 opponents learned this weekend:

When Oklahoma State wrestles the David Taylor way, the bracket gets uncomfortable in a hurry. These Cowboys aren’t looking to just attain All-American status; they are looking to win titles.