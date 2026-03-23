2027 OL Stafford Willis sets official visit to Oklahoma State after impressive trip

Class of 2027 offensive lineman Stafford Willis left a recent visit to Oklahoma State impressed, solidifying a recent offer from the Cowboys and scheduling an official visit for May 29-31.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect from Arab High School in Alabama met extensively with head coach Eric Morris and offensive line coach Cody Crill during what he described as a personalized experience.

“My visit was incredible, I was the only recruit there and had hours of 1 on 1 time with their coaches, which was super special! We planned an official visit for May 29-31 and I can’t wait to be back!” Willis said in an interview with OStateIllustrated.com.

Stafford Willis praised the staff’s vision for his role on the offensive line.

“I really like their staff, today I got to meet with Coach Crill and his assistant OL coaches and with Coach Morris both of which I really like. They are excited about me as an offensive lineman and see me playing anywhere which they said makes me so valuable,” Stafford said.

The offer from Oklahoma State stands out amid a growing list of scholarships for the rising prospect, who has drawn interest from programs including South Carolina, UCLA, Virginia Tech and others.

“They have all the potential to be a great team and have such a respected background and the culture that they are building is all about winning which is incredible,” Willis said.

A key draw for Willis is the Cowboys’ offensive scheme under Morris, known for high-tempo, pass-heavy attacks influenced by his Air Raid roots.

“Their offense is exactly what I want to play for because I need explosiveness and lots of touchdowns which is a perfect fit. I am excited to face the challenges presented by their offense like the incredibly high tempo,” he added.

As an interior or tackle lineman with versatility, Stafford Willis sees the quick-release, protection-focused system as ideal for showcasing his skills in pass protection while contributing to explosive plays.

🧨 Junior Season Highlight Video 🧨



Stafford Willis – Left Tackle



6'5 280 Ibs – C/O 2027



‼️O Sacks‼️

O Pressures

163 Pass Attempts

👊🏻 51 Big Blocks 👊🏻

44 Knight Efforts



87.5% Grade Average@ArabFBall @KyleRouton pic.twitter.com/MH00GHVx9Y — Stafford Willis ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Stafford_55) November 24, 2025

The one-on-one time during his visit highlighted how valued he felt, reinforcing Oklahoma State’s emphasis on building a winning culture. With the official visit set for late May, Willis plans to return to Stillwater to further evaluate the program as his recruitment continues to accelerate.

The Cowboys, under Morris, are prioritizing offensive line talent in the 2027 class to support their dynamic attack. Willis’ size, athleticism and academic profile make him a coveted addition as Oklahoma State looks to bolster its trenches for future success.