Alabama series out, Michigan State in

The future schedule for Oklahoma State football saw some major changes on Thursday morning, with one home-and-home series with an SEC opponent being cancelled and effectively replaced with a B1G opponent.

On the heels of On3’s Brett McMurphy’s report that the Bama-OSU series set for 2028 and 2029 was cancelled, Oklahoma State announced a new home-and-home with Michigan State. The OSU-MSU games will take place in Stillwater on September 16, 2028 and in East Lansing on September 15, 2029.

The meeting in 2028 will be the first time Oklahoma State and Michigan State have faced each other on the gridiron. It will also mark the first-ever time that an opponent from the “traditional Big Ten” has played in Stillwater. Big Ten members Nebraska, UCLA and Washington visited Oklahoma State while members of other conferences and Big Ten member Oregon, formerly of the Pac-12, will visit Stillwater on September 12 in the upcoming season.

Though OSU and MSU have never met on the football field, the Cowboys have played 11 games in the Great Lakes State. Only two of those have been played since 1955, including a 1992 game at Michigan and a 2015 matchup at Central Michigan.

With the SEC moving to a nine-game conference slate, OSU and Alabama found themselves needing to play a non-conference game at home the same season, which effectively scuttled the series. Michigan State’s 2028 and 2029 schedule lined up such that OSU could get its home game in 2028 and then host the Cowboys the following season.

The upcoming series with Michigan State continues a run of home-and-home Power 4 opponents for Oklahoma State, which plays Arkansas (2027, 2032 and 2033), Oregon (2026) and Nebraska (2034 and 2035) in upcoming seasons. Currently only the 2030 date between now and 2035 does not include a P4 non-conference matchup for the Pokes.