Bastrop's Dallas Crescenzo Raves About OSU's Pro-Receiver Pipeline After Cowboys Offer

Dallas Crescenzo, the dynamic wide receiver from Bastrop High School in Texas, continues to turn heads in the Class of 2027 recruiting cycle with a fresh offer from Oklahoma State University. The 6-foot, 185-pound playmaker, originally from South Florida, has already amassed an impressive collection of offers from programs like Florida State, UCLA, Arizona State, TCU, West Virginia and Memphis. But the Cowboys' pitch stands out as a particularly exciting chapter in his rising profile.