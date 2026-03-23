Bixby '28 TE Connor Arant on radar at OSU amid major DI offers

Connor Arant is just a sophomore, but the Bixby tight end and defensive end is already on the radar of college football’s biggest programs.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Arant played a key role in Bixby’s 2025 state championship season, contributing six receiving touchdowns on seven catches for 129 yards while also making an impact on the defensive line for one of Oklahoma’s perennial powerhouses. The Spartans, coached by Loren Montgomery, claimed their eighth consecutive title with a 13-0 record.

2025 Season Highlights (#33)

🥇 State Champions



TE 6’6 230lbs C/O 2028 pic.twitter.com/U4NWygjfLp — Connor Arant (@ConnorArant) January 7, 2026

With offers rolling in from elite programs, Connor Arant is navigating the early recruiting process with poise. When asked about offers from blue-blood programs like Ohio State — which he called an “absolute blessing” — Michigan, Alabama and Oklahoma, Arant had this to say in a recent interview with OStateIllustrated.com.

“It’s been a blessing getting all of these opportunities. I prioritize winning, development in football and I prioritize how the program can help me after football is over,” Arrant said.

Stillwater and the Oklahoma State University campus are practically in Bixby’s backyard. Arant hasn’t had contact with the Cowboys staff yet, but expressed interest.

“No I haven’t heard from them yet but I would love to be in contact though with some coaches. I know they have a great program.” he said.

Bixby expects another deep playoff run in 2026, and Connor Arant plans to elevate his game as a junior leader.

“The expectation for Bixby is to always win it all. I’m going to become a leader in the locker room and do anything it takes to get our team back to competing for that gold ball in December. Taking some knowledge from our seniors this last year and really keep the winning culture and core values at the center point of focus. Along with helping however I can and trusting Coach Montgomery and all of our other great coaches,” Arant added.

The top TE prospect in the state of Oklahoma for 2028 is William Arant 6‘5“ 230 Bixby HS, OK. Plays for one of the nation’s top 10 programs and has developed into a national recruit. Physical blocker with good hands and dominates in jump ball situations.⁦@ConnorArant⁩ Super pic.twitter.com/8igpzNCVY2 — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) January 11, 2026

As he evaluates schools heading into his junior and senior seasons, Arant’s focus remains clear: reaching the NFL. Development and scheme fit are crucial, whether as a blocker or receiver.

“My main goal is to be in the NFL. I really want to see which colleges give me the best chance to do that if it is being a blocking guy or a receiver guy doesn’t matter to me.” he said.

The recruiting process is just beginning for Arant, but with Bixby’s winning culture and his own talent, the sky appears the limit for the Class of 2028 prospect.