Bryson Dossett emerges as a top '27 defensive target for Oklahoma State

Bryson Dossett has quickly emerged as one of Oklahoma State’s top 2027 offensive targets, with Cowboys coaches intensifying their pursuit of the Fort Bend Ridge Point High School junior.

Dossett is no stranger to the game of football. Older brother Mason recently joined the Tigers of LSU. Bryson’s dad (Martin) was a four-year letterman in football and a track sprinter at Baylor. Martin Dossett also played professional football for the Green Bay Packers.

Thank you very much @CoachMalone18 for stopping by the house and spending time with me and my family. I am truly grateful. pic.twitter.com/eyyzG4HwXg — Bryson Dossett (@bryson_dossett) April 22, 2026

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Missouri City, Texas, athlete has drawn strong interest for his speed, hands and football intelligence. Oklahoma State views him as a versatile skill-position player capable of impacting the defense early while continuing to develop. Already boasting offers from Texas A&M, Kansas State and Rice, along with a 3.9 GPA, Dossett fits the profile of high-character recruits the Cowboys have targeted in recent cycles.

Oklahoma State made a significant impression this spring when defensive backs coach Jordan Malone visited Dossett at home. The in-home meeting highlighted the personal approach that has defined the recruitment. Malone’s emphasis on life beyond football resonated deeply with the prospect.

“What was huge for me with Coach Malone was that we didn’t just talk about football we also talked about life,” Dossett said.

Dossett, who has not yet taken an official visit to Stillwater, has his trip to campus scheduled for mid-June. That visit will give him a chance to evaluate the program more fully.

“I’m most looking forward to hanging out with the players and hearing how life is in Stillwater,” said Dossett.

For Dossett, relationships with coaches will be the deciding factor in his commitment.

“A key thing for me in evaluating where I’m going to go to school is how good my relationship is with the coaching staff,” he added.

The Cowboy coaching staff project Bryson Dossett as a lock down defender. He has emerged as player to know in the state of Texas. Dossett is currently one of the top listed safeties from a state known for producing elite defenders.

Still uncommitted, Dossett said the genuine interest from Stillwater stands out. With spring practices wrapping up and summer recruiting heating up, the Cowboys have positioned themselves to remain a strong contender for the standout 2027 prospect.