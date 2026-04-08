Coleman enters the NCAA Transfer Portal; Is that it?

As we have been expecting for the last couple of weeks, guard/forward Isaiah Coleman officially entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.

Coleman played in 33 games this past season at Oklahoma State, after transferring in from Seton Hall. His biggest contribution might have come on the boards, where he averaged 3.8 per game. Coleman was suspended along with other guard Portal entries Vyctorious Miller and Anthony Roy for the Cowboys’ opening round game of the NIT.

Coleman is the last of the expected entries from Steve Lutz’s 2025-26 squad, his second at OSU. Only point guard Kanye Clary has positively announced that he will return to OSU for next season, but we still expect guard Ryan Crotty, center/forward Ben Ahmed and power forward Mekhi Ragland to be back for the Pokes in 2026-27.

Only forward Andrija Vuckovic remains as a complete unknown via our sources.

Coleman makes five current Cowboys who have entered the Portal. Roy also has entered, but that depends on him getting a seventh year of eligibility – a long shot at best. Lutz also has a spot to fill for next season for Lefteris Matzoukas, who left the progam mid-season. His spot was not filled via the recruiting class, so it’s available for Portal recruiting. Lutz has six spots to fill to build around his first full-cycle recruiting class that’s nationally-ranked.

Lutz and the Cowboy program are still operating very quietly on Portal targets, but we expect that to open up somewhat starting tomorrow and through the weekend. Stay tuned to OSI, On3 and the Sutton Court message board for the latest intel as we get it.