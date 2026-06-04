Cowboys set for first June official visit weekend

With the advent of the early signing period, revenue sharing and NIL, the recruiting calendar has accelerated. Where official visits were once an in- and post-season thing, it is now a summer thing. That’s why the new staff at Oklahoma State is hosting OV’s for the second weekend in a row, with two more.

This weekend’s group has a bit of an offensive line flair to it, with a trio the Pokes would really like to land. Offensive tackle Chase Clark hails from Chicago and has offers from Purdue, Miami (OH), UConn and Oregon State. Fellow OT Sonny Mullen got his first P4 offer from OSU and has seen his recruitment really pick up since that offer. In fact, he committed to Houston late last week. As far as we know, he’s still taking his official to OSU this weekend.

Bushland, Texas IOL Jaxon Lawler was a repeat visitor to Stillwater this spring and was back last weekend for camp. An excellent workout resulted in an OSU offer and official visit this weekend. Later in the week, a camp workout in front of Oklahoma coaches resulted in an OU offer. This one very well could come down to a Bedlam battle.

LaMarque linebacker Anthony James highlights the defenders expected in this weekend. The 6-3, 200-pounder has offers from the likes of Illinois, Baylor, Maryland, Pitt, Purdue and UCF among several others. In OSU’s evaluations, James is one of the top LB targets on the board.

Euless Trinity safety Chayce Davis is one the Cowboys would like to land alongside safety commit Bryson Brown. Davis has a number of Big 12 offers, including Arizona, Baylor and Iowa State in addition to OSU.

Former Baylor verbal Jalen Price rounds out the expected visitors this weekend. The Cedar Hill, TX EDGE stands 6-5 by 235 and sports offers from Auburn, Baylor, UTSA, Idaho, Southern Miss and Jacksonville State.

This weekend’s officials are set to arrive today for a Thursday through Saturday visit weekend.

No Longer Visiting

Receiver Dallas Crescenzo – once arguably the top “flip candidate” for OSU – had his visit cancelled by OSU. The current Purdue verbal may have been a casualty of Cooper Hooker committing to OSU, as well as the Cowboys’ pursuit of Ake O’Neal, who visited officially last weekend.

J’Lynnd Kellow was on the official visit list for June 4-6 for a long time, but will not be on campus this weekend. He’s announced his decision day for June 9th and sources have indicated he’s probably Arkansas-bound.

One other visitor we’ve had listed for this weekend for some time that is no longer expected is WR Landon Williams. We’re not sure what happened there – if he cancelled, OSU cancelled or he’s been rescheduled.