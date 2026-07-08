Eric Morris is looking to DC Cassity for a second turn-around

To the casual observer, the offensive firepower that Eric Morris had at North Texas last season was the main reason the Mean Green won 11 games and were in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth late in the season. The triplet group of quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and receiver Wyatt Young certainly had a big hand in that success. But to hear Morris tell it, offense was not the main reason for turning around a program that had gone 5-7 and 6-7 in his first two seasons.

It was a change at defensive coordinator.

“You know, the two biggest reasons for our success last year was, number one, Skyler Cassity, our defensive coordinator, came in,” Morris said. “They had new expectations. We played great defense last year, and it won us some football games.”

Tight ends/special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda’s arrival was the other main thing to Morris.

Oklahoma State returns just five total starters, but four of those are on the defensive side. And the UNT transfer list boasts a number of starters under Cassity last season.

“I’ve had to learn this over the course of time how important playing good defense is,” Morris said. “I think really when I think about it, our defensive end, the position as a whole, you know, we have one of them here today, Jaleel Johnson, who I think is an All-Conference-caliber player. He has the size, the talent to play on Sundays. I think really excited to watch the defensive end position.

“Our linebackers in Ethan Wesloski and Tate Romney. We have a nickel in Christian Bodnar, who had a phenomenal spring. Quinton Hammonds is a safety we’re bringing over from North Texas that had an incredible year last year. Has only played defense two years now. LaDainian Fields, a cornerback who played the last half of the season and had one of the highest PFF ratings.”

One of the four returning Cowboy defensive starters returning was not mentioned by Morris at Big 12 Media Days. That’s because Iman Oates’ appeal for an additional year of eligibility is still up in the air. Whichever way that goes, Oates status will have an impact on Cassity’s defense. If he’s eligible to play, it will be a big boon. For whatever it’s worth, Oates is listed prominently in the 2026 Oklahoma State Football Media Guide. With 19 FBS starts under his belt, Oates is the most experienced defender Morris and Cassity have at their disposal. There is plenty of other experience to lean on, though.

“A bunch of talent and a bunch of people that have played a lot of snaps, although those snaps might not have been Oklahoma State,” Morris concluded. “I think returning snaps this year in college football we’re No. 3 in the whole entire nation. That was something we did intentionally in the portal. So really hoping that that experience pays off for us in year one.”