Football season is on deck, Media Days ahead

With the Fourth of July festivities behind us, the calendar effectively turns to football, at least for those of us in the business. That’s mainly because it signals the start to football media days for each of the major conferences. As has typically been the case for a number of years now, the Big 12 Conference will go first among the P4 conferences, hosting a two-day event later this week. Here’s a look at the schedule ahead across college football.

July 7-8 Monster Energy Big 12 Media Fays, Frisco, TX

July 15-17 ACC Football Kickoff Media Days, Charlotte, NC

July 20-23 SEC Football Media Days, Tampa, FL

July 28-30 Big 10 Football Media Days, Chicago, IL

The Big 12 notably is the only P4 with a title sponsor, which reflects Brett Yormark’s intent to bring more partners to the table for member schools and the conference to benefit from.

Eight schools will represent the Big 12 each day of the two-day event. This year, the Oklahoma State contingent is set for day one on Tuesday, July 7th. Along with first-year head coach Eric Morris, quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins, defensive end Jaleel Johnson and linebacker Ethan Wesloski will represent OSU at the event. Not surprisingly, that’s three of the “Big 4” University of North Texas transfers that followed Morris to OSU, with receiver Wyatt Young being the one not in attendance. It’s a fitting representation of the roster at large, as there are far more newcomers this season that returnees like Johnson.

Along with Media Days, we will be launching our pre-preseason coverage here on OSI. Up first later this week we will begin with our positional previews. In some ways it will be a reprise of our Roster Management series this winter, but with far less focus on outgoing players. Generally, we will note the total number of losses from last year and note any key losses (while keeping in mind it was a 2-10 squad). We now have the benefit of spring practices in previewing each position group ahead of the season. Look for those previews to start around Wednesday or Thursday of this week.

Tuesday, July 7 – Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Wednesday, July 8 – Arizona, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, Utah, West Virginia