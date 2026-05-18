In-state target Bryson Brown sets announcement

Broken Arrow safety Bryson Brown set his announcement date yesterday, and he’s doing it ahead of his scheduled official visits.

A frequent visitor to Stillwater this spring, Brown has settled on this Saturday, May 23rd as his announcement date.

From his graphic above, Brown has obviously accumulated a substantial number of offers. He had previously set official visits and his announcement will come ahead of all three. He’s set for Arkansas on May 29-31, Oklahoma State on June 4-6 and Kansas June 19-21.

I have entered a prediction of Brown to OSU in the RPM this morning. Much of the time when I do that, I know where a kid is going to go. In this case, I do not. What I do know is that Brown has made the effort to visit OSU unofficially a number of times. I also know that he’s been very proactive in keeping OStateIllustrated apprised of his strong interest in OSU and the new staff under Eric Morris. Thus the prediction and the 70% confidence level with my pick.

Fellow Broken Arrow secondary member Noah Gillespie is set for an official visit to Stillwater on May 29-31. We have long thought the two Tigers might visit unofficially during the other’s OV to OSU. With Brown committing ahead of all of his officials, that remains in play. Unless he picks Arkansas, Brown’s visit to Fayetteville that weekend is unlikely to come to fruition.

“Momentum-builder?”

Assuming my prediction here is correct, a Brown commitment this Saturday could boost momentum for OSU with the 2027 class. The Pokes have been in a dry spell of commitments since adding the first member of the class – quarterback Carson White – over a month ago. It’s not to the point of being worrisome, but a second commitment would be nice. An in-state “get” is always a boost and could give the Cowboys serious momentum heading into a very heavy official visit schedule at the end of May and through the month of June.