Join OStateIllustrated today for 50% off

It’s a golden time of year, with Oklahoma State football in their first spring drills under Eric Morris, wrestling NCAA’s, the basketball transfer portal on the horizon and Cowboy and Cowgirl baseball and softball beginning Big 12 play. Recruiting under Morris and Co. is ramping up to levels we haven’t seen in years and official visits are being set and announced weekly. With all that going on, OStateIllustrated.com is helping OSU fans keep up on all the scoop by offering 50% off our annual membership.

You read that right: new OSI members who join during this sale will get their first 12 months of premium Cowboys coverage for half the price – ONLY $4.99 per month!

The new-look Cowboy football program, with an entirely new staff and record-setting roster of newcomers, sets up the most interesting spring in many years on the heels of the Gundy era. They’re one week in to the 15-practice session and are currently taking the week off for spring break. Spring drills run through April 18th, so there’s plenty left on the schedule as the Pokes install entirely new schemes on both sides of the ball.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens for basketball on April 21st and wrestling on April 1. What moves will Steve Lutz make on the heels of missing the NCAA Tournament? We’ve got you covered.

Don’t miss a minute of the action and join OStateIllustrated today to get 50% off of your first year of premium OSU coverage.

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