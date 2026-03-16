Join OStateIllustrated today for 50% off

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It’s a golden time of year, with Oklahoma State football in their first spring drills under Eric Morris, wrestling NCAA’s, the basketball transfer portal on the horizon and Cowboy and Cowgirl baseball and softball beginning Big 12 play. Recruiting under Morris and Co. is ramping up to levels we haven’t seen in years and official visits are being set and announced weekly. With all that going on, OStateIllustrated.com is helping OSU fans keep up on all the scoop by offering 50% off our annual membership.
You read that right: new OSI members who join during this sale will get their first 12 months of premium Cowboys coverage for half the price – ONLY $4.99 per month!
The new-look Cowboy football program, with an entirely new staff and record-setting roster of newcomers, sets up the most interesting spring in many years on the heels of the Gundy era. They’re one week in to the 15-practice session and are currently taking the week off for spring break. Spring drills run through April 18th, so there’s plenty left on the schedule as the Pokes install entirely new schemes on both sides of the ball.
The NCAA Transfer Portal opens for basketball on April 21st and wrestling on April 1. What moves will Steve Lutz make on the heels of missing the NCAA Tournament? We’ve got you covered.
Don’t miss a minute of the action and join OStateIllustrated today to get 50% off of your first year of premium OSU coverage.
With an OState Illustrated annual membership, you’ll receive access to:
- Our local coverage of the Pokes in all sports, with an emphasis on football and football recruiting
- Elite football recruiting coverage, between new OSI analyst Taylor Skieens and the outstanding On3/Rivals team including Sam Spiegelman, who has been posting OSU-specific updates on a frequent basis for months now.
- Access to the legendary Corral premium message board. It is hands-down the best and most active Oklahoma State sports discussion forum and community, with 27 years of history behind it and its personalities. This is the OSU community you want to be a part of!
- Content from the elite On3 national team of college football and basketball and all of the NCAA Transfer Portal moves and news as it happens.