Morris talks recruiting, Five-for-Five

Along with all of the other “firsts” this year for Eric Morris at Oklahoma State, he is in the midst of his first full cycle recruiting to the school – his hiring was announced just days before the early signing period last December. He and his staff have had some success in recruiting, along with a number of near-misses where they finished second or third. Morris says that kind of goes with the territory in the first year at a new program.

“We’re going to stick to our guns like we have for so many years,” Morris said. “And it’s hard through this first cycle, I think. Because we don’t have a product to show people from Oklahoma State (yet). Everywhere I’ve been – Incarnate Word in year two and three, so much easier to recruit that year one. North Texas, so much easier to recruit as you build a winning program, and then they’re watching your program and then they see it. We’re selling a vision right now.”

The current 2027 verbal commitment list for the Pokes stands at 10 members. It’s highlighted by quarterback Carson White and in-state linebacker Izzy Hammons. Though those and a couple of others were highly recruited, the class currently doesn’t fare well in conference (16th) or national team rankings (68th). The “five to play five” new rule from the NCAA has changed the math for OSU (and most schools) on this recruiting class.

“I think there’s been some positives with the class right now,” Morris said. “And then you have this five for five is gonna throw us for a little bit of a loop because there’s a bunch of people that we weren’t expecting to come back next year that are on our roster now we’re expecting them to come back.

“So, our high school class, the numbers just to start with have dwindled down since that ruling’s been made so there’s a little bit of that playing into effect because we have seven or eight really good football players that now can come back that we weren’t expecting. Which is a good thing – I mean you want to be old”

Morris acknowledges that recruiting could be better, while noting some big wins.

“We won some key battles, that we needed to,” Morris said. “But still, we lost some and we’ve got to go to work and figure out the best ways to make this (recruiting) work.