Oklahoma State bolsters 2027 recruiting with offers to Brown, Taylor Jr., Payne

Oklahoma State has ramped up its recruiting for the 2027 class, extending scholarship offers to three standout high school prospects: offensive tackle Chase Brown from North Shore High School in Houston, wide receiver Ryan Taylor Jr. from Harker Heights High School in Texas, and offensive lineman Robert Payne from Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, Virginia. The offers, issued in mid-February, signal the Cowboys' focus on building depth along the lines and adding speed to their offense.