Oklahoma State extends offers to Jai Jones and Kipton Neighbors ollowing Junior Day

Oklahoma State continued to build momentum in its recruiting efforts, extending scholarship offers to standout prospects Jai Jones and Kipton Neighbors following the Cowboys’ junior day events in Stillwater on Saturday.

Jai Jones, a 6-foot, 175-pound athlete from Chandler High School in Arizona, and Kipton Neighbors, a 6-2, 195-pound versatile talent from Mineola, Texas, were among the visitors who toured campus and met with the Oklahoma State coaching staff. The offers come as head coach Eric Morris looks to inject speed and athleticism into a program transitioning under his leadership.

#ᴀɢᴛɢ Blessed to receive an offer from Oklahoma State University!! #gopokes🤠 pic.twitter.com/GWxDRzYYfc — Jai Jones | 4 ⭐️ WR/CB 2027 (@jaigothands) March 28, 2026

Jones, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, has drawn attention for his explosiveness and ball skills. Listed as a four-star prospect in some early evaluations, he has expressed excitement about the offer. His frame and versatility make him a strong fit for Oklahoma State’s up-tempo offensive schemes. Jones is a member of the class of 2027.

Kipton Neighbors, an athlete who lines up at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back for Mineola High School, brings size and playmaking ability. The Texas prospect has also picked up interest from programs like Wake Forest, but Oklahoma State’s offer positions the Cowboys in the mix for one of eastern Texas’ top underclassmen. Coaches see him as a potential contributor on both sides of the ball or in specialized roles. Neighbors is a member of the class of 2028.

The junior day gatherings, which included multiple prospects from the 2027 and 2028 classes, highlighted Oklahoma State’s aggressive approach to future cycles. With spring practice underway, Morris and his staff used the visits to showcase facilities, the program’s culture and plans for an offense known for its tempo and big-play potential.

The Cowboys hosted a strong group of visitors recently, including four-star in-state targets, as they aim to reload the roster amid Big 12 competition.

Neither Jones nor Neighbors has committed, and both are expected to take more visits as their high school seasons approach. For now, the offers add to Oklahoma State’s growing list of targets in the 2027 and 2028 classes.

Morris, in his first full recruiting cycle with the Cowboys, has emphasized development and culture. Extending offers shortly after junior day signals continued urgency in evaluating and pursuing talent that can contribute immediately upon arrival.

The moves come as Oklahoma State prepares for its spring game and ramps up evaluation of underclassmen. With Jones and Neighbors now in the fold as offer recipients, the Cowboys’ recruiting efforts reflect a program looking make a statement in the recruiting world0