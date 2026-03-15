Oklahoma State joins top 3 for nationally ranked QB Luke Babin

Luke Babin, a nationally ranked quarterback in the class of 2027, is riding a wave of momentum after earning MVP honors at the Rivals Houston Elite Camp. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect from Cypress Ranch High School in Texas has drawn increased attention from Power Five programs, including a surge of interest from Oklahoma State following his decommitment from Vanderbilt in February.

Babin’s junior season solidified his status as one of the top signal-callers in the Lone Star State. He threw for more than 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns, leading Cypress Ranch to a 9-3 record and a spot in the Texas 6A playoffs. His arm strength, accuracy and poise under pressure have scouts raving, and the Elite Camp performance only amplified that hype. There, Babin showcased his ability to dissect defenses in one-on-one drills, earning praise from evaluators for his velocity and decision-making.

4-star QB Luke Babin is the Rivals Houston Elite Camp overall MVP⭐️



Earn your stars.



More from @CodyBellaire: https://t.co/v1yhTgIi7R pic.twitter.com/PiHvxoyWOG — Rivals (@Rivals) March 8, 2026

“What stood out about my performance the most was my ability to throw the ball accurately while putting velocity and spin on it,” Babin said. “The camp definitely carried over to recruiting with several college coaches congratulating me.”

The decommitment from Vanderbilt opened the floodgates for Babin, who had pledged to the Commodores last summer. Since reopening his recruitment, he’s fielded offers from several programs, but Oklahoma State has emerged as a frontrunner. The Cowboys have extended an offer and are prioritizing Babin in their 2027 class. Reports indicate Babin plans to visit Stillwater this spring, drawn by coach Eric Moris who prioritizes quarterback development and has its pass-heavy scheme.

“What’s drawing me to the Cowboys is the coaching staff,” Babin said. “I really like what coach Brophy has to say about how they develop quarterbacks and also like how coach Morris has recruited great quarterbacks like Mahomes, Mayfield, Ward, and several others. I think it fits my style because I can put the ball anywhere on the field and they’re a heavy passing offense.”

Junior Season Highlights‼️12 games, 3625yds, 47tdshttps://t.co/rHOYxVFth5 — Luke Babin (@luke_babin2027) February 28, 2026

Luke Babin’s recruitment is heating up amid a competitive Big 12 landscape. Programs like Baylor and Houston have also made strong pushes, offering proximity to home and familiar recruiting territories. Babin, who grew up in the Houston area, values playing time and scheme fit as he navigates the process. His top three schools currently include Baylor, Oklahoma State and Houston, with each offering a blend of development opportunities and regional appeal.

“I’m weighing these factors when evaluating schools because I want to find a place that fits me well, and that I can play for early on,” Babin said. “How much the coaches recruit me, what they say they’re going to do with me, and their past success all factor into my recruiting.”

He plans to attend additional camps, including the Elite 11 regional in Dallas next month, to further boost his stock. Ranked No. 15 among quarterbacks in the 2027 class by Rivals, Babin has the tools to climb higher.

Coaches from his top schools have emphasized early playing time, a key factor for Babin after seeing Vanderbilt’s crowded quarterback room. Oklahoma State’s offense, revamped under Morris, aligns with Babin’s gunslinger mentality, featuring vertical shots and RPO elements that highlight his arm talent.

Babin’s journey reflects the volatility of modern recruiting, where commitments can shift with coaching changes or better fits. For now, he’s enjoying the process, balancing school visits with offseason training.

With signing day still over a year away, Luke Babin’s stock could soar further. Scouts project him as a multi-year starter at the college level, potentially following in the footsteps of Texas-bred stars like Patrick Mahomes or Baker Mayfield—both Oklahoma State targets in their day. As the Big 12 race continues, Babin’s decision could shape the conference’s quarterback future.