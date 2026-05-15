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Oklahoma State offers 2029 WR Shawn Grimes from Bastrop

IMG_0893by: Taylor Skieens1 hour agoTaylorskieens
Syndication: The Oklahoman
An Oklahoma State helmet is pictured before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

Oklahoma State football extended an offer to Shawn Grimes, a 2029 wide receiver from Bastrop High School in Texas.  The offer to Grimes marks a potential open pipeline to the Texas high school.

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