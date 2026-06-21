OStateIllustrated.com Summer Sale - time is running out

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Recruiting is trending up in a big way under Eric Morris, and so is our coverage with more updates than we’ve done in years. As the calendar turns to July, the first year of the Morris Era will come into focus with Big 12 Media Days. Then, of course it’s all about football in August as fall camp opens.

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