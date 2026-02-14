Watch: OSU reacts to close loss to TCU

A put-back shot by Parsa Fallah with .2 seconds in regulation sent the TCU at Oklahoma State basketball game into overtime, but the Horned Frogs outlasted the Pokes in a contest that had big post-season implications for both schools. Both are middle-of-the-pack squads in the very strong Big 12 Conference.

The loss certainly hurt OSU’s chances for an NCAA Tournament bid and marked their third loss in a row.

Team Leaders:

Pts: Fallah (27), Roy (16), Clary (13), C. Coleman (13), Curry (12)

Reb: Fallah (6), Roy (6), Ahmed (5)

Ast: Clary (9), Curry (4)

Stl: Curry (2)

Fallah led the Pokes with 27 including the game-tying shot to end regulation. It was also OSU’s Coaches Vs. Cancer game, which Steve Lutz higlighted to being the postgame media session. The Cowboys have six remaining regular season games, starting with Kansas in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the Peacock Network