Watch: Illini wing Andrej Stojakovic discusses the win over Iowa to advance to the Final 4

Andrej Stojakovic gave Illinois a lift off the bench Saturday, scoring 17 points against Iowa and helping steady the offense with a strong first-half stretch.

He picked his spots, stayed aggressive, and delivered when the Illini needed another scoring option. He also helped to slow down Bennett Stirtz in the second half with solid defense on the standout Iowa guard.

The outing was part of a steady run through the weekend that earned him a spot on the All-South Region team, a nod to how valuable he’s been in Illinois’ push to the Final Four.