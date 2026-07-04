Commit: Illinois lands three-star athlete Darryl Flemister

Illinois secured another piece for its secondary on Saturday. Three-star athlete Darryl Flemister committed to Illinois following his recent official visit to Champaign.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Detroit Martin Luther King product chose the Illini over Big Ten rival Iowa, Colorado, and others, becoming the 15th commitment for Illinois in its 2027 recruiting class.

The Illinois staff identified Flemister early and never let up—a persistent approach that ultimately won out. While plenty of programs made a late run, the Illini made him a priority.

Defensive backs coach Corey Parker was instrumental in sealing the deal; his own Detroit roots helped him build a genuine, lasting connection with Flemister and his family. Though Iowa made a serious push and hosted the defensive back for an official visit earlier this month, Illinois’ deep-rooted relationships ultimately closed the door.

“My relationship with the coaches at Illinois is very strong, especially Coach Parker,” Flemister said. “Things I like about their staff is that all of them are player coaches. They want the best for players on and off the field and I like how they treat me and my family like family.

“I feel like Illinois is like home away from home. Something’s that stood out to me on my official visit was that the whole family got come with me and meet the whole Illinois staff. I learned a lot of things about Illinois I didn’t know from players on the team.”

On the field, Flemister brings the kind of versatility Bret Bielema’s staff craves. He has the quickness and fluid hips to handle nickel duties inside, but possesses enough length to hold his own at outside cornerback. While he’ll need to add some bulk in a college strength and conditioning program, his instincts and competitive edge are already elite.

What jumps out most on tape is his physical play style. Flemister isn’t afraid to mix it up, triggering fast against the run and proving to be a reliable tackler in space. He also doubles as a highly productive high school wide receiver, and those natural ball skills translate to the secondary, where he tracks the ball effortlessly and has the juice to turn interceptions into major gains.

That flexibility is exactly how the staff plans to use him.

“The coaches see me fitting in very good and they tell me that I can play anywhere that I’m the most successful at,” Flemister said. “The coaches and players are going to push you to be the best version of yourself everyday and Coach B(ielmea) is one of the best head coaches.

With Flemister locked in, Illinois continues to solidify the secondary. Flemister joins four-star CB Justin Johnson and three-star safety Tyrone Howard Jr. in the Illini’s 2027 recruiting class. The Illini also await a decision from Florida cornerback Trezavant Boyd.