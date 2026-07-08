Illinois alumni well represented at NBA Summer League: Complete viewing schedule

Former Illinois players in NBA Summer League will be in the spotlight over the next two weeks, and here’s everything fans need to know, including who is playing, what each player is trying to accomplish and the complete game schedule.

All 30 NBA teams will take the floor in Las Vegas from July 9-19, with several former Illini expected to see significant action. Lottery pick Keaton Wagler headlines the group, while others are looking to carve out larger NBA roles or make their case for two-way contracts, training camp invitations and G League opportunities.

Keaton Wagler | Los Angeles Clippers

The No. 5 overall pick enters Las Vegas as one of the headline attractions of Summer League. With the Clippers expected to put the ball in his hands often, Wagler should get every opportunity to settle into the lead role he’ll eventually carry during his rookie season.

Schedule

July 9: vs. Kings, 10 p.m. CT (ESPN)

vs. Kings, 10 p.m. CT (ESPN) July 12: vs. Jazz, 9 p.m. CT (Prime Video)

vs. Jazz, 9 p.m. CT (Prime Video) July 14: vs. Lakers, 9 p.m. CT (Prime Video)

vs. Lakers, 9 p.m. CT (Prime Video) July 15: vs. Wizards, 9:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Kasparas Jakucionis | Milwaukee Bucks

After being traded from Miami earlier this offseason, Jakucionis begins the next chapter of his NBA career with Milwaukee. Summer League gives him an early chance to show he can handle more playmaking duties after an encouraging rookie season.

Schedule

July 10: vs. Heat, 3 p.m. CT (Prime Video)

vs. Heat, 3 p.m. CT (Prime Video) July 12: vs. Spurs, 8 p.m. CT (ESPN)

vs. Spurs, 8 p.m. CT (ESPN) July 13: vs. Suns, 9 p.m. CT (Prime Video)

vs. Suns, 9 p.m. CT (Prime Video) July 15: vs. Hornets, 6:30 p.m. CT (Prime Video)

Will Riley | Washington Wizards

Riley finished his rookie season playing some of his best basketball and now returns with a chance to build on that momentum. Washington has assembled an impressive young Summer League roster, making this another valuable opportunity for the former Illini wing to continue his development.

Schedule

July 9: vs. Jazz, 8 p.m. CT (ESPN)

vs. Jazz, 8 p.m. CT (ESPN) July 12: vs. Kings, 7 p.m. CT (Prime Video)

vs. Kings, 7 p.m. CT (Prime Video) July 14: vs. Bulls, 7 p.m. CT (Prime Video)

vs. Bulls, 7 p.m. CT (Prime Video) July 15: vs. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Kylan Boswell | Charlotte Hornets

Boswell signed a two-way contract after the draft and now begins his push toward sticking in Charlotte’s organization. His defense, toughness and ability to run the offense should earn him significant minutes throughout Summer League.

Schedule

July 9: vs. Magic, 6:30 p.m. CT (Prime Video)

vs. Magic, 6:30 p.m. CT (Prime Video) July 11: vs. Pelicans, 3 p.m. CT (ESPN)

vs. Pelicans, 3 p.m. CT (ESPN) July 12: vs. Celtics, 4 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

vs. Celtics, 4 p.m. CT (ESPN2) July 15: vs. Bucks, 6:30 p.m. CT (Prime Video)

Ben Humrichous | Brooklyn Nets

Humrichous opened the summer with a strong showing at the California Classic and now heads to Las Vegas looking to strengthen his case for a long-term opportunity. His outside shooting and defensive versatility give him a chance to stand out on Brooklyn’s roster.

Schedule

July 10: vs. Knicks, 5 p.m. CT (Prime Video)

vs. Knicks, 5 p.m. CT (Prime Video) July 11: vs. Hawks, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN)

vs. Hawks, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN) July 14: vs. Kings, 5 p.m. CT (Prime Video)

vs. Kings, 5 p.m. CT (Prime Video) July 16: vs. Rockets, 3:30 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

Justin Harmon | Utah Jazz

Harmon opened the summer with back-to-back strong performances, scoring 15 points against Atlanta before adding 11 against Oklahoma City. The former Illini guard is looking to build on last season’s productive run in the G League and continue making his case for a long-term spot in the Jazz organization with his shooting and defensive intensity.

Schedule