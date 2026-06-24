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Five big questions for Illinois AD Josh Whitman on NIL, NCAA reform, and the future of Illinois athletics

head shot me
Doug Bucshon@IllinoisRivals
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NCAA Basketball: Fairleigh Dickinson at Illinois
Dec 29, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Josh Whitman, Director of Athletics at the University of Illinois, addresses the media over the suspension of player Terrence Shannon Jr. after a rape charge on Dec.5. The address to the media came before a game with Fairleigh Dickinson at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

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