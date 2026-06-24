Five big questions for Illinois AD Josh Whitman on NIL, NCAA reform, and the future of Illinois athletics

Orange and Blue NewsFive big questions for Illinois AD Josh Whitman on NIL, NCAA reform, and the future of Illinois athleticsDoug Bucshon@IllinoisRivals7h♥0members liked thisShare articleDec 29, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Josh Whitman, Director of Athletics at the University of Illinois, addresses the media over the suspension of player Terrence Shannon Jr. after a rape charge on Dec.5. The address to the media came before a game with Fairleigh Dickinson at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports