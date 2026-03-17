'Let 'er rip': lllinois can make a March Madness run if it shores up key areas

Illinois basketball enters the NCAA Tournament looking to make a March Madness run, but must address key issues after its Big Ten Tournament loss. The Illini open against Penn with hopes of reaching the Sweet Sixteen, relying on improved shooting, rebounding, and consistency.

CHAMPAIGN – It’s that time of the year when it’s definitely win or else.

“Let ‘er rip,’’ coach Brad Underwood said.

Of course, that was his advice before the one-game appearance in the Big Ten Tournament, where the Illini twice blew double-digit leads in the loss to Wisconsin. The Badgers exposed issues plaguing the Illini down the stretch, when a team that slipped into the top 10 showed cracks and a vulnerability, leaving a residual uneasiness around these parts heading into the most important season of them all: March Madness.

Yet, these Illini still have the ability to make a run in NCAA play and reach the Sweet Sixteen for only the second time in Underwood’s nine years on the job. A squad with a green light from deep needs to make a few more of them, and then there’s a lingering issue about chasing down those misses.

“Make it and rebound it,’’ said Underwood, boiling the prospects down to five words.

Underwood’s gameplan is based on taking only 3-point shots and layups, then chasing down those misses for second-chance points, while also playing the physical defense needed on those days when the shots don’t fall.

The Illini couldn’t complain about the draw, where No. 3 Illinois faces No. 14 Penn in the first round before a likely matchup with No. 6 North Carolina in the second round. Penn is the Ivy League champ with star T.J. Power, a former four-star recruit and Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year. He began his career at Duke and played at Virginia before he re-established himself as high-flying scorer at Penn.

With a victory against the Quakers, the Illini would likely face the Tar Heels, who were gutted by the loss of star forward Caleb Wilson to injury. The electric freshman led the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding, but he’s done for the season following surgery earlier this month. He’s projected as a top 5 pick.

OK, a date in the Sweet Sixteen could be against Houston in Houston, but let’s just not go there yet.

The Illini have work to do this weekend.

“Now, it’s put up or shut up,’’ Underwood said.

One key to the offense is that 3-point shooting, and the Illini could use some dead-eye from the Ivisic brothers, two bigs who are expected to stretch the floor with long-range sniping. The problem is they combined for 8 of 49 shooting from the 3-point line over the last seven games.

Keaton Wagler, Ben Humrichous, and Jake Davis also are shooters, but the Team Ivisic is critical to the Illini success story.

“It would be nice to shoot the ball a little better,’’ Underwood said. “We’ve got a group that can really do that. We haven’t been great the last couple of games from 3.’’

There’s also the issue of rebounding. Underwood blasted the Illini’s inability to secure key rebounds against Wisconsin in the conference tournament loss. Perhaps it was the quirky long bounces that come from firing 3-pointers. Maybe it’s the inability for these Euros to change direction. Underwood made it sound like it was just desire.

“I was frustrated with our rebounding the last couple of games, just being nasty enough to go snatch the ball,’’ he said. “I hope they all take it personal. It just has to be that nasty mentality that it’s my time.’’

Then there’s the problem of taking their foot off the gas pedal. The Illini have shown a tendency to get too overconfident.

“This group has a lot of swag, confidence an air about them,’’ Underwood said. “Sometimes, too much of that. If there’s ever any doubt, just go ask them. They’re pretty confident of their abilities. Yet their effort has to be there 24-7, every possession. We’ve had games this year where we had that, maybe overlooked an opponent. There have been moments in a game where, Ok, it’s easy. We’re going to continue to make every shot.

“You can’t do that. You have to learn some lessons the hard way. We’ve identified it and talked about it.’’

It’s hard to tell how much gas is let in the tank when it comes to NIL rosters, but Underwood has little concern with freshman forward David Mirkovic, a heady European who’s drive is always in gear.

“Mirk is different now,’’ Underwood said. “We’ve all grown up in locker rooms where when you lose, there were tears and holes in the wall. This culture is not wired that way. That one (Mirkovic) is.’’

Underwood bristled from questions about closing out games, but the Illini are 0-4 in overtime games against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is also 1-6 against the upper crust in Big Ten play.

It might be a good thing to be playing outside the Big Ten. Let’s just not remember that close call with Chattanooga in 2022, and there’s no refresher required about the loss to Loyola in 2021.

“The Big Ten is a grind,’’ Underwood said. “You’re talking the highest level of basketball. Go ask any Big Ten, Big 12, SEC or ACC coach. That’s a grind. You get tired seeing everybody year in and year out. You know what you’re getting when you face certain teams. Everybody is good. The environments are incredible.’’

Then, Underwood reminded the Illini of the flip side. Penn coach Fran McCaffrey, the former Iowa coach, has a winner in the first year at his alma mater.

“You have to play well,’’ Underwood said. “You have to get your guys to understand you’re playing a champ, a team that cut down the nets, or that’s been in a power conference that’s been through the same battles. Never underestimate anybody.’’

Let the Madness begin. All the Illini have to do is shoot it, go get it and let ‘er rip. The first challenge is survival and reaching the second weekend.

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