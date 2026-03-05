Former Michigan star Tyrone Wheatley back in the Big Ten as Illini running backs coach

Illinois introduced new running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley on Thursday, bringing one of the most accomplished players in conference history back to the league.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — When Tyrone Wheatley stepped to the podium Thursday as Illinois’ new running backs coach, it marked a return to familiar territory. One of the most accomplished running backs in Big Ten history, Wheatley built his reputation at Michigan in the early 1990s before a decade-long NFL career and nearly two decades of coaching. Now he is back in the conference where his playing career took shape.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said Wheatley’s background and knowledge of the league made him a natural fit for the program.

“I’m very impressed with Wheat,” Bielema said. “He had come up on my radar a couple of times during my career as a potential running back coach. The timing of it — I was almost on the verge of making a hire and he reached out to me. We kind of made quick order of it. We brought him on campus and he sat down with my staff and I. I’m really excited.”

Wheatley said the opportunity to work with Bielema played a major role in his decision to come to Champaign.

“I’m at the point in my career where I can be very selective in choosing who I want to work with,” Wheatley said. “When I saw that the job was open — look at his track record. As a running back coach, why wouldn’t I want to work for a guy who had Monte Ball, Melvin Gordon — those types of names that he’s produced as running backs?”

Few people understand the Big Ten’s physical style better than Wheatley. He rushed for more than 4,100 yards at Michigan from 1991–94, earned three All-Big Ten selections, and won the conference’s offensive player of the year award in 1992. His explosive performance in the 1993 Rose Bowl — 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Washington — remains one of the most memorable games by a Michigan running back.

During his college career, Wheatley also saw firsthand how difficult it could be to run against Illinois. The Illini defenses of the early 1990s featured future NFL stars Dana Howard, Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice, and they often limited Wheatley’s production.

“It was always tough to play against those guys,” Wheatley said. “They had special players all over the field. That defense, I would say they were the top defense in the nation back then with Howard and those guys. They were crazy. I still have some bruises and bumps that I’m still feeling today because of those guys.”

After a 10-year NFL career that included stops with the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders, Wheatley transitioned into coaching. His resume includes running backs coaching positions with the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos, as well as college stops at Michigan and Syracuse. He also served as a head coach at Morgan State and most recently at Wayne State in Detroit.

That experience, Wheatley said, shapes how he connects with players today.

“Half of the guys didn’t know who I was. Time has passed,” he said. “You trickle in a little bit of what you did as a player. I’ve sat in that seat and I’ve done it before. But now as you’re coaching, it’s not so much what I did as a player but who have I coached, who have I developed.”

Wheatley inherits a running back room that already features two experienced options in Ca’lil Valentine and Aidan Laughery. He believes the pair could become a productive tandem in Illinois’ offense.

“Valentine, he’s special,” Wheatley said. “He’s kind of a slasher, but at the same time he has burst and he has acceleration. He sees the hole and he can get it. (Laughery) can pick them up and put them down. He’s got speed. Both these guys together as a tandem can do some big things in the Big Ten.”

While Wheatley’s playing career is closely tied to Michigan, he made it clear his focus now is on helping Illinois continue its rise under Bielema.

“I told you guys when I introduced myself, yes I do bleed Maize and Blue,” Wheatley said. “I’m not going to lie to you. But I’m here. This is where my feet are. I’m going to blossom where I’m at right now. I’m going to fertilize this soil, and we’re going to grow.”

For Wheatley, returning to the Big Ten brings both familiarity and motivation. The conference, he said, still represents the brand of football that shaped his career.

“I’m always going to be true to Big Ten football — the physicality of it, getting downhill, just the type of players that you want to recruit,” Wheatley said. “There are no rivalries like here in the Big Ten.”