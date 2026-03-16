Illinois basketball earns No. 3 seed, faces Penn in NCAA Tournament first round

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Illinois is headed back to the NCAA Tournament and will open its postseason run in the South Region.

The Illini received a No. 3 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will face No. 14 seed Penn on Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Illinois and Penn are scheduled to tip off at 8:25 p.m. CT Thursday, with the winner advancing to a second-round matchup Saturday against either No. 6 seed North Carolina or No. 11 seed VCU.

“It’s the best day of the year for a basketball coach,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said. “There’s nothing better than Selection Sunday. You know what all the hard work has done to pay off. ”

Brad Underwood’s team enters the tournament at 24–8 after spending much of the winter among the nation’s top teams. Illinois climbed into the top five during a strong midseason stretch that included key road wins in the Big Ten. The closing weeks proved tougher. Illinois dropped several close games against high-level opponents, including multiple contests that slipped into overtime and a narrow loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament.

Even with the late setbacks, Illinois arrives with one of the most productive offenses in the country. The Illini rank No. 2 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. Freshman guard Keaton Wagler has been the centerpiece of that attack, producing nearly 18 points per game while also contributing as a passer and rebounder.

Illinois surrounds him with a lineup that mixes perimeter scoring and frontcourt size. Veterans Kylan Boswell and Andrej Stojakovic supply consistent offense from the perimeter, while freshman David Mirkovic and center Tomislav Ivisic give the Illini a strong interior presence.

Defense has been more uneven. In several recent games Illinois struggled to slow opposing guards, allowing big performances from playmakers late in games. Tightening up on that end will be important if the Illini want to translate their scoring ability into a deep March run.

Penn reaches the tournament after capturing the Ivy League’s automatic berth. The Quakers finished third in the regular-season standings before catching fire in the conference tournament, capped by an overtime victory against Yale in the championship game. Junior forward TJ Power powered that run with a dominant scoring performance and leads Penn with nearly 17 points per game.

The Quakers rely heavily on perimeter shooting. Power, guard Ethan Roberts and senior Michael Zanoni all provide scoring from three-point range, helping Penn rank among the better long-distance shooting teams nationally. Inside the arc, however, the Quakers have struggled both offensively and defensively, and their lack of size could present challenges against Illinois’ taller lineup.

There is familiarity between the two coaching staffs. Penn is coach by former longtime Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

“Congratulations to our opponent – to Fran, a great friend,” Underwood said. “Obviously, a guy who we have had some battles with over the years. The have a special player, a young man who had 44 and 14 today in their win. We know any time we face a Fran McCraffery team we have our hands full.”

At the top of the South Region sits defending national champion Florida as the No. 1 seed, with Houston placed on the No. 2 line. Regional semifinal and final games will be held in Houston, and the regional winner advances to the Final Four in Indianapolis.

For Illinois, the selection continues a stretch of consistent postseason appearances. The Illini have now reached the NCAA Tournament six years in a row, their longest streak since the program’s run in the mid-2000s.

Illinois hasn’t reached the Final Four since 2005, though Underwood guided the program to the Elite Eight in 2024. With a roster capable of scoring in bunches, the Illini will try to turn this year’s opportunity into another deep March run.