Watch: Illinois vs. Michigan post game press conference.

Illinois post game press conference vs. Michigan: After No. 10 Illinois had its nine-game winning streak against No. 3 Michigan snapped in an 84-70 loss Friday night at a sold-out State Farm Center, head coach Brad Underwood joined players Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell to address the Illini’s second-half struggles and the runs that allowed the Wolverines to pull away.

Michigan controlled the tempo after halftime and created separation in the final stretch. Wolverines head coach Dusty May also met with the media to discuss his team’s road performance and what the win means in the Big Ten race.