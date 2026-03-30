Four-star guard Quentin Coleman begins Illinois visit on Monday

Illinois will host four-star guard Quentin Coleman beginning Monday, one of the first official visits in what’s become a fast-moving recruitment since he reopened things earlier this month.

Coleman, a 6-4 senior from Principia in St. Louis, has shot up the rankings lately. He’s now No. 32 overall on the Rivals Industry list after a strong late surge. Illinois gets the first crack at him officially, with Missouri scheduled to bring him in right after. Right now, it looks like it could narrow down to those two schools.

This season as a senior, Coleman put up 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 64.9% from the field, 50.6% from three, and 89.7% from the free-throw line. Principia went 29-2 and won the Missouri Class 3 state title. He dropped 50 points in the championship game and was named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year.

Coleman would fit well at Illinois. He is very comfortable moving without the ball, he spaces the floor well, cuts cleanly off screens, and gets his shot up with almost no wasted motion. His release is quick, compact, and repeatable—he’s a legit threat from well beyond the arc. This year he took on more ball-handling duties and showed he can create his own shot at a controlled pace. He doesn’t force things. He reads the game, keeps it simple, and stays within himself.

As a passer, he’s solid and steady rather than flashy, but he takes care of the ball and doesn’t get rattled under pressure. Defensively, the tools are there: good size, solid instincts, and a willingness to rebound.

From Illinois’ perspective, the fit feels pretty natural. The backcourt is going to look a lot different next season. Kylan Boswell is out of eligibility, and Keaton Wagler looks headed to the NBA. That opens up meaningful minutes and usage for a guard who can create a bit while still playing off another ball-handler.

Coleman’s versatility fits right in. He could step in early as a secondary playmaker—spacing the floor, attacking closeouts, and making simple reads—then grow into a bigger role with the ball in his hands. Illinois has had success with this type of guard – guys who can operate in space, make the easy play, and make defenses pay when they help too much. As a shooter who commands attention, he checks a lot of those boxes.

Should he commit to Illinois, Coleman would form a dynamic freshman backcourt duo with 2026 signee Lucas Morillo.

Missouri will get its shot soon after. The Tigers have been pushing hard for him since he reopened, and being close to home gives them a natural advantage.

For Illinois, this visit is abut showing exactly where Coleman would fit, how he’d be used, and how quickly his role could expand. With the backcourt turning over, there’s a real path for him.