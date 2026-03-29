Watch: Illini guard Keaton Wagler discusses win over Iowa to advance to the Final 4

Keaton Wagler led Illinois past Iowa, finishing with a game-high 25 points and 14 in the second half help the Illini advance to the Final 4. He controlled the stretch run, adding three assists and setting the tone as the Illini pulled away late.

It’s been that kind of season. Wagler emerged as one of the nation’s top players, earning AP Second-Team All-American honors, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and All-Big Ten recognition while carrying that production into March.

Wagler was named the South Region most outstanding player. Orange and Blue News caught up with him in the locker room after the game.