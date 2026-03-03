Illinois football hires Mike Linehan as defensive ends coach

Illinois football hired Mike Linehan as defensive ends coach on Tuesday, adding the former Montana defensive line coach to Bret Bielema’s staff as the Illini continue reshaping their defense under coordinator Bobby Hauck.

Linehan arrives from Montana Grizzlies football, where he spent the past three seasons coaching the defensive line under new Illinois defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck. He becomes part of a broader transition on that side of the ball as the Illini reshape their defensive structure this spring.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Linehan to our staff,” Bielema said in a statement. “His extensive football background and strong understanding of our defensive scheme aligns perfectly with our program. He will work alongside Coach Thomas, who he has previous experience with, in coaching and developing our defensive ends and defensive line.”

Linehan said the opportunity to move to Champaign stood out.

“I am honored and grateful to join a great program and be a part of the Illinois FamILLy,” he said. “Coach Bielema and the rest of the coaching staff have built a great tradition and culture. I can’t wait for the opportunity to get to work with our amazing student-athletes.”

At Montana, Linehan was part of a staff that won 35 games over three seasons, reached the FCS playoffs each year and advanced to the national championship game following the 2023 season. That defense ranked among the top 20 nationally in multiple categories, including scoring defense (17.2 points per game), turnovers forced (24), interceptions (17), rushing defense (108.5 yards per game), total defense (314.7 yards per game) and passing efficiency defense.

He coached All-American defensive tackle Alex Gubner, the Big Sky Defensive MVP in 2023, and helped develop defensive end Hayden Harris, one of the conference’s most productive pass rushers in 2024. Both moved on to professional opportunities after their college careers.

Before Montana, Linehan worked three seasons as a defensive line graduate assistant at San Diego State Aztecs football. During that stretch, the Aztecs consistently ranked near the top of the Mountain West in rushing defense and total defense.

A former linebacker at Idaho Vandals football and North Texas Mean Green football, Linehan began his playing career at Idaho before finishing at North Texas. He is the son of longtime NFL coach Scott Linehan.

Additional hire

Illinois also announced the hiring of Robby Hauck as assistant defensive backs coach. Hauck most recently served as special teams coordinator and safeties coach at Portland State after beginning his coaching career at San Diego State. He is the son of Bobby Hauck.

“Coach Hauck brings valuable experience coordinating a special teams unit over the last two seasons and a deep knowledge of our defense,” Bielema said. “He was an accomplished player that understands how to execute within our scheme. We are excited to welcome Coach Hauck to our program.”

Hauck called the move to Illinois “an honor and privilege,” adding, “There is a strong standard of hard work, toughness, and commitment to the team here. I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to join such a great group of coaches and players.”

A former All-American safety at Montana, Hauck finished his career among the program’s all-time leaders in tackles before moving into coaching.

• Bret Bielema — Head Coach

• Barry Lunney Jr. — Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

• Bobby Hauck — Defensive Coordinator

• Bart Miller — Offensive Line Coach

• Jared Elliott — Tight Ends Coach

• Justin Stepp — Wide Receivers Coach

• Tyrone Wheatley — Running Backs Coach

• Ronnie Bradford — Secondary Coach

• Roger Cooper — Inside Linebackers Coach

• Corey Parker — Defensive Backs Coach

• Archie McDaniel — Outside Linebackers Coach

• Jordan Thomas — Defensive Line Coach

• Mike Linehan — Defensive Ends Coach

• Chris Hurd — Special Teams Coordinator