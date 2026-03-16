SPRING SALE: Get 50% your subscription to Orange & Blue News

On3 / Orange and Blue News spring sale

Click HERE to get 50% off your premium subscription to Orange and Blue News.

The On3 network is running a spring sale beginning March 16 and running through the end of the college basketball transfer portal window in April.

Sign up now to Orange and Blue News and get 50% off of your premium subscription. Don’t miss our in-depth Fighting Illini coverage that includes:

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Spring football

Transfer portal intel

Insider recruiting information

Message boards

+ full year of access to The Athletic

Sign up now: Orange & Blue News Spring Sale