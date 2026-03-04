Orange and Blue News welcomes Allen Trieu to Rivals with special 50% OFF deal

Click HERE TO SIGN UP NOW to Orange and Blue News and get 50% off the first year of your subscription.

Orange and Blue News is thrilled to welcome Allen Trieu to the On3/Rivals umbrella of coverage of college football recruiting, including in-depth coverage on Illinois Fighting Illini recruiting targets.

Trieu came aboard on Sunday as a National Recruiting Analyst and Midwest Recruiting expert for Rivals. Trieu has a been a giant in covering college football recruiting the Midwest and the nation for more than 20 years. Based in Michigan, his knowledge and networking within the Illinois football footprint is vast and steeped with professionalism and credibility.

Trieu has covered college football recruiting since 2005, beginning with Scout.com and most recently with 247Sports.

